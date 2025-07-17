Iconic BBC show dropped from schedule – details

There'll be no trip to Walford for BBC viewers on Thursday, as the BBC's flagship soap opera has been dropped from the line-up.

To make up for EastEnders not airing tonight, two episodes were broadcast on Tuesday night alongside the normal Wednesday episode. The synopses for the double episodes are: "Phil and Nigel get a visitor, Ian is the target of mischief, and Kojo steps in to help a friend in need," and "Phil attempts to take control, Kat and Stacey join forces on a plan, and Lauren tries to find a solution to a family problem."

EastEnders has been shunted out of its normal slot due to the ongoing Women's Euros tournament. The quarter-final is being aired in the show's usual slot and sees England take on Sweden.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron It's a big week for the Slater family

This isn't the first time the show has been dropped from schedules, as the BBC's Wimbledon coverage saw the programme moved over to BBC 2.

HELLO!'s TV writer, Abby Allen, said: "It's such a shame for TV viewers when beloved shows get sidelined for sporting matches. EastEnders is a long-running staple with a loyal fanbase, and it deserves consistent airtime!"

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron Suki and Vinny are set to clash

The popular soap, which has been on air since 1985, is set to return on 21 July and it's set to be a huge week for the Slater family as they're due to clash with the Beales over the ownership of the Queen Vic.

Meanwhile, Suki Panesar is set to be upset when she learns that Vinny Panesar intends to attend Ash Panesar's engagement party. And there's more drama when Julie Haye returns to the Square with news that Nigel Bates is missing.

The Euros

England is attempting to defend its 2022 title. The campaign got off to a disappointing start when the team lost against France, but huge victories against the Netherlands and Wales saw the team enter the elimination rounds.

© DeFodi Images via Getty Images England's sensational victory over Wales saw them get through to the quarter-finals

If the team defeats Sweden in Thursday's match, then they will play Italy on 22 July.

Prince William was in attendance when the squad thrashed the Netherlands 4-0. The royal, who is known to be a football fan, managed to keep a calm composure for the match.