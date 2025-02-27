James Bye's wife's bump-skimming bridal dress for 'monsoon'-hit second wedding

James Bye is likely enjoying spending quality time at home with his wife Victoria and four kids Edward, Louis, Hugo and Rufus since leaving EastEnders.

The 41-year-old actor – whose storyline came to an end in the dramatic 40th anniversary live episode – will soon be celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary after tying the knot in April 2012. But do you remember his second wedding in 2023?

The couple jetted to St Lucia to renew their vows in a stunning beachside ceremony just months before welcoming their fourth child. Victoria looked radiant in a slip dress from Grace Loves Lace with spaghetti straps, a champagne hue, a white floral overlay and a low back.

With a fitted waist, the bridal gown showed off Victoria's blossoming baby bump which the couple cradled in romantic sunset photos.

The beautiful bride styled her long blonde hair in a loose braid with blue and white flowers interwoven throughout. Their kids also abided by the colourscheme, looking dapper in white shirts and blue shorts.

Vow renewal mishaps

© Instagram The couple opened up about their wedding mishaps in 2023

Despite the sun creating the idyllic backdrop for the family wedding photos, the couple had previously revealed the mishaps they had with the weather, the planning process and even the bride's dress mishaps.

Speaking candidly about the "tricky moments" of planning the destination wedding, Victoria told her Instagram followers: "Being on 'host duty' for 35 other people’s holiday is exhausting. You’re so conscious that everyone's splashed out to be there and so the first few days I was hovering, desperate that everyone was having 'the best time EVER' and forgetting that it was actually my holiday too.

"But my friends and family (being the good eggs they are) all reassured me that I wasn’t responsible for them and to sit the hell down and get a pina colada. A virgin one, but still.

"So I tentatively tried to let go… a little bit. But then one of the kids would face plant in the sand or someone needed a wee (seriously - there's a huge sea there, it’s all about a nature wee right?!)," she joked.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images James Bye and Victoria share four children

Addressing the weather, she said: "Once the clouds had parted and I'd walked down the aisle – it was everything we’d dreamed of."

James previously said that they woke up to a "monsoon" on the morning of their wedding before a rainbow arrived. This was alongside dealing with his chipped tooth and his son Hugo's illness!

Sharing more candid insights into their imperfect yet magical big day, Victoria continued: "I may have felt slightly like a stuffed sausage due to the last-minute addition of my pregnancy bump… but I think my wonderful dress of dreams from the team @grace_loves_lace truly made me feel amazing. They assured me that the bump would only add to the loveliness… and I think they were right.

© BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron James Bye was killed off in EastEnders

"Knowing that all 6 of us were there, the bump fully getting involved. It was just really special for me.

"As my mum helped me get my dress on (first of all backwards, dear god the shame, it was like an explosion of boobs!) She said that she felt the dress had been made for me and baby, so thank you for all saying so too."

First wedding

Victoria's second wedding look was worlds apart from her first ensemble in 2012. Former Strictly Come Dancing star James met Victoria almost two decades ago when he was dressed as a pineapple for work.

They went on to tie the knot in a traditional church ceremony followed by a reception near a lake. Posing in front of the stunning water, Victoria showed off her gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline, lace embroidery, a tulle mermaid skirt and an incredible train.

Before sporting blonde highlights, she embraced her brunette hair, styling it in curls topped with a flowing veil and white and purple flowers.