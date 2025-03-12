Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' two children, Dylan and Carys Douglas, have grown up hitting the red carpet with their famous parents.

However, older Dylan is finally stepping into his own as a media personality, thanks to his politically-minded activism and his radio show, Young American with Dylan Douglas, which ran for a limited time in the lead-up to the November election.

Now, he's marking another milestone first — his first solo red carpet, doing so the night of Tuesday, March 11 in New York City.

Dylan attended a New York screening of the upcoming musical apocalyptic film O'Dessa, starring Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall.

The Searchlight Pictures production initially premiered at SXSW on March 8 and will be released through Hulu on March 20. Dylan kept things casual for his appearance, sporting an embellished varsity jacket with a plain white tee, jeans and white sneakers.

He even took to his Instagram Stories with a clip of the busy carpet that panned to him posing for photos, confidently appearing for his first carpet without any of his famous family members by his side.

Dylan is an alum of Brown University (where his sister is currently a student) and used to work on several political campaigns behind the scenes. His SiriusXM radio show primarily tackled the subject of Gen-Z voters during the 2024 US presidential election and the issues that they consider most important, plus ways in which political parties can actually appeal to them.

He recently spoke with FAULT Magazine about his own ambitions as a political commentator and the topics that the nation will have to confront in its new administration, while also shedding some light on preconceived notions of him given the identity of his parents.

"Often, people already have perceptions of who I am before they even meet me," he explained. "In a world where I'm often being defined by everything under the sun but who I am as a person, I've always been driven to be myself and to stay true to my beliefs and principles."

He attributed the high stakes of the current political environment to inspiring his move from behind-the-scenes work to the frontline. "That's what inspired me. I felt we were turning our backs on so much of what makes America special," Dylan noted.

"The rhetoric I was seeing, some of the policies being floated — I couldn't believe this was who we are as a nation. That was very scary, but it also inspired me to do everything I can to stay true to and fight for the ideals I was raised to uphold."

He continued: "That took many forms, including uplifting the next generation of American political leaders by working on political campaigns. I see my role as host of Young American very much in the same way."

"Even though I am the host, it's the guests who are most important — my role, just like in the campaigns I worked on, is to help elevate and amplify their stories, platforms, and messages."