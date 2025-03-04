Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' son shares exciting update that will make his famous family proud

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is continuing to follow in the footsteps of his famous parents.

The couple's eldest son, 24, is an aspiring actor, and recently shared a glimpse of his latest acting project.

The Fatal Attraction actor and the No Reservations actress have been married since 2000, and are also parents to daughter Carys, 21, plus Cameron, 46, from Michael's previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys night out in Las Vegas with Michael Douglas and son Dylan

This week, Dylan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a behind-the-scenes look into a forthcoming project of his.

The Brown University graduate reposted a photo of a camera with him in the screen, as he appeared to be helping an NYU student by being part of their thesis film, Truths of a Corporate Sellout.

Dylan made his film debut in 2003, appearing with his father Michael, his brother Cameron, and his grandfather Kirk Douglas in a comedy movie fittingly titled It Runs In The Family.

© Instagram Dylan shared the BTS photo on his Stories

He also lent his voice for an episode of Disney Channel's Phineas and Ferb in 2011, and has done stage work as well.

Beyond acting, Dylan has also expressed an interest in political media, and last year, in the lead up to the election between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, he launched a weekly political podcast series on Sirius XM.

© Jon Kopaloff With his parents in 2023

Titled Young American, it launched on September 14 and runs on the SiriusXM Progress channel 127 on Saturdays at 11AM, with the aim of both informing and motivating his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future.

© Anadolu He is an older brother to Carys

In a post announcing the podcast at the time, he wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

© Getty Images Dylan is also outspoken about the political landscape

"I wanna take you through it," he then declared, and detailed: "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

His parents were quick to express their pride; his dad wrote in the comments section under the post: "Way to go Dylan, let her rip!" and his mom added: "So cool, can't wait."