Exclusive: 9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam offers first look at 'juicy' new Bible series with Minnie Driver

9-1-1: Lone Star's Natacha Karam is heading back to Fox to star in the upcoming biblical drama The Faithful.

The Saudi-born Irish and Lebanese actress will star as Hagar, an Egyptian slave and the handmaiden of Sarah, who bears a wife for Sarah and her husband Abraham, as told in Genesis. The story of Sarah, Abraham and Hagar is one of the core stories of the Old Testament, and was later retold by Paul in the New Testament as an allegory for trusting in God's salvation and not your own.

© FOX Image Collection via Getty I Natacha Karam, seen here in 9-1-1: Lone Star, will star as Hagar

"I am so thrilled to get the opportunity to portray such an often misunderstood figure," Natacha told HELLO! exclusively.

"I've made a career out of embodying strong female characters and this role adds to that abundantly. This woman has a tenacity and strength to be admired and I am so excited to step into her shoes.

"The inner conflict, the battle of morality and ultimately the journey of a blossoming faith and resolve are just so juicy and high stakes!"

Minnie Driver will star as Sarah and Jeffrey as Abraham in the first part of a three-part series.

"Sarah feels incomplete without the child that has been promised to her and her husband, Abraham, by God. After braving isolation, famine, the ire of Pharaoh, and several more years of barrenness, she resorts to her own plan to bring a child into the world involving her maidservant Hagar (Karam) and Abraham," reads the synopsis.

"However, jealousy soon sets in after Hagar gives birth to Ishmael (from whose lineage the Islamic religion traces its roots). Then a miracle happens… And personal freedoms are at odds with long-held grievances and shattered love."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Natacha (2L) in NBC series The Brave

The Faithful will premiere Sunday, March 22 2026 and air in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on Easter Sunday, April 5.

The event series is based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and will be told through the eyes of five of The Bible’s most iconic women: Sarah and Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.

The series begins production this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy.

© Universal Images Group via Getty Illustration of Abraham casting out Hagar and Ishmael at Sarah's bidding

Natacha starred as Firefighter Marjan Marwani in the Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star, which ended in 2025 after five series.

The original series, 9-1-1, moved to ABC in 2024 and will continue with season nine in September 2025.

A new spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville, will also premiere this fall on ABC, with Chris O'Donnell, LeAnn Rimes, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The Faithful comes on the back of the hugely successful series The Chosen, the first multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus.

Depicting the life of Jesus through the eyes of the disciples and those who interacted with him, including Jewish religious leaders, Roman government and military officials, it is free to watch on a variety of streaming services after being financed through crowdfunding.