Netflix viewers 'can't wait' for gripping new drama with 911: Lone Star's Rafael Silva

Netflix has been dropping gripping new dramas left right and center this year, and on June 19 a brand new series will be released.

The Waterfront is inspired by true events, and follows the "flawed" Buckley family, who attempt to retain control of their crumbling fishing empire in North Carolina by resorting to increasingly dangerous means.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jake Weary and Rafael Silva in The Waterfront

Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist will star alongside 911: Lone Star actor Rafael L. Silva, and fans "can't wait" to see Rafael back on their screens.

"OMG this looks so good! I CANNOT wait to watch!" commented one follower on social media as others shared they were "so excited" for the drama to drop on the streamer.

"I can’t wait to watch you shine in your new role," wrote another fan of Rafael's.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Jake Weary stars as Cane Buckley, and Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in The Waterfront

Mindhunter's Holt McCallany, Coyote Ugly actress Maria Bello and It Follows actor Jake Weary all also star.

"For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene," reads the synopsis.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Maria Bello as Belle Buckley

"But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle and son Cane venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.

"As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley's daughter Bree — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever. The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line."

© Fox Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in 9-1-1: Lone Star

Rafael, 30, is best known for his role as Carlos Reyes, in the main cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star which aired for five seasons on Fox.

At the end of season four his character Carlos tied the knot with boyfriend TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein).

"It's a blessing to be given these storylines," Rafael told HELLO!

"It's not every day that you get a story like this with juicy scenes where you have to focus and step up."

© Fox Ronen and Rafael star as TK and Carlos

The relationship between the two characters became the focal point for the Fox drama, and Rafael shared that booking Lone Star came at a time when he was feeling "inadequate".

"But now I realize it's healthy to have some doubt — and I love the fact that I talk about this now without any sense of feeling like an impostor, because if we don't talk about these things, we dehumanize these very human experiences," he said.

"Carlos has allowed me to learn a lot just simply by watching, listening and playing."