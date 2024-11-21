Bridgerton star to make surprising appearance in beloved BBC classic

This Christmas, the beloved British duo Wallace & Gromit are set to make a highly-anticipated return to our screens in the upcoming BBC special, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Adding to the excitement, esteemed actress Adjoa Andoh, well-known for her role as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, will lend her voice in a cameo appearance, bringing a touch of Regency-era elegance to this festive treat.

A cracking Christmas comeback

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton

After a 16-year hiatus since their last adventure, Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death in 2008, the iconic claymation characters created by Nick Park are back with a new feature-length film. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl promises to deliver the witty humour and charming storytelling that fans have cherished for decades.

The plot centres around Wallace's latest invention, a 'smart gnome' named Norbot, designed to assist with household chores. However, as often happens with Wallace's creations, things take an unexpected turn when Norbot develops a mind of its own.

To complicate matters further, the cunning penguin and former adversary, Feathers McGraw, makes a return, which will undoubtedly excite long-term fans of the Wallace & Gromit franchise.

A star-studded voice cast

© Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock Peter Kay is going to be returning in Wallace & Gromit's new special

Joining the voice cast is Adjoa Andoh, whose career spans theatre, television, and film. While her role in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl remains under wraps, her involvement adds a degree of class to the production.

Andoh's previous work includes narrating the BBC's Songs of Praise and starring in episodes of the BBC's other iconic series, Doctor Who.

The film also features Ben Whitehead as the voice of Wallace, a role he has embraced following the passing of original actor Peter Sallis.

Comedian Peter Kay reprises his role as Chief Inspector Mackintosh, bringing his signature humour to the character. Reece Shearsmith voices Norbot, the mischievous smart gnome, while Lauren Patel portrays PC Mukherjee, Mackintosh's eager protégé.

Cameo appearances by Diane Morgan and Sir Lenny Henry further enrich the ensemble, promising a delightful auditory experience for viewers.

Aardman's artistic excellence

© Richard Davies Wallace, Gromit & Norbot,Aardman Animations Ltd 2024,Richard Davies

Produced by the acclaimed Aardman Animations, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl continues the studio's tradition of meticulous stop-motion animation.

The film is co-directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, with a screenplay by Mark Burton. Aardman's commitment to quality storytelling and animation ensures that this latest instalment will captivate audiences of all ages.

In a recent interview, Nick Park expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We're hoping that this film will appeal to fans of 'Gnome Noir' everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers."

This sentiment reflects the creative team's dedication to honouring the legacy of Wallace & Gromit while introducing fresh elements to the narrative.

A festive viewing experience

© BBC Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is coming on Christmas day

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is set to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, making it the perfect treat for the whole family to enjoy together during the festive period.

For international audiences, the film will be available on Netflix from January 3rd, 2025. So, fans worldwide needn't fret; they'll also be able to enjoy the latest escapades of the cheese-loving inventor and his loyal canine companion.

As the holiday season approaches, the return of Wallace & Gromit promises to bring joy and laughter to households across the nation.

So, gather your loved ones, prepare some Wensleydale cheese and crackers, and get ready for a cracking good time with Wallace & Gromit this Christmas.