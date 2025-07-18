James Norton pictured in 'career-defining' new role for very first time

Get ready, Westeros fans! James Norton is gearing up for a role in a major franchise as the Happy Valley actor has finally been pictured filming scenes for the upcoming series of House of the Dragon.

The 40-year-old is set to play Ormund Hightower, the head of the powerful House Hightower. However, in scenes filmed with Matt Smith, who stars in the show as Daemon Targaryen, Ormund can be seen surrendering his sword to the powerful prince. However, it's unclear as to whether this is Ormund surrendering or allying himself with Daemon.

In an exciting first look at filming in the Surrey countryside, James was pictured in full costume, dressed in his house's signature colours of muted greens and silvers.

© SplashNews.com First look at James Norton on set in House of the Dragon Season 3, filming a dramatic scene alongside Matt Smith

Commenting on James joining the show, Nicky Morris, HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor said: "This groundbreaking series, featuring an impressive talent list, could be a career-defining moment for James, not just as an actor but as an executive producer, too.

"The period drama, which he co-produces with Kitty Kaletsky for Rabbit Track Pictures, is likely to make waves both in the UK and across the pond as a joint production between CBS Studios and the BBC. I can't wait for this one."

What happened last season?

Fans will no doubt be eagerly anticipating the return of the series; however, there were complaints over how the last season ended.

Many were less than impressed as the show had been teasing huge battle scenes between the two Targaryen factions as Prince Aemond attempted to force his sister to fight as a dragonrider by his side, while Criston Cole prepared himself for battle, and the Stark army marched south to support Rhaenyra's claim.

© HBO Are you looking forward to the next season?

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "That season of House of the Dragon could’ve been an email," while another added: "I’m tired of things being put into motion. BE IN MOTION." A third person added: "Rhaena's been tracking this damn dragon all season and I don't get to see her claim it?! Ryan Condal when I catch you!"

However, the feedback for the episode wasn't all negative, as fans were delighted to see a throwback to Game of Thrones. During the finale, Daemon has a prophecy about the Prince who was Promised, and sees Daenerys Targaryen after her dragons had just hatched.

© HBO Fans are hoping for more action

One person posted: "SO DANY IS IN FACT, THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED??? Now I'm mad about season 8, all over again."

It looks like fans will be getting the desired action for this upcoming season!