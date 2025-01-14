Playing Nice viewers saying same thing about shocking twist ending

Viewers who tuned into the final episode of ITV's new thriller Playing Nice are all saying the same thing about its twist ending.

The four-part series, which boasts a star-studded cast and is set against the dramatic landscape of Cornwall, follows two sets of parents as they discover that their toddlers were swapped at birth in hospital. The staggering revelation thrusts stay-at-home dad Pete (James Norton) and his partner, successful restaurant owner Maddie (Niamh Algar), into the lives of wealthy couple Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay).

While at first, both couples seem to be on the same page about how to handle the nightmare situation, it quickly becomes clear that darker motives are at play.

WATCH: What did you thinking of Playing Nice?

Warning! Spoilers for episode four ahead.

In the final episode, it was revealed that Lucy was the one who swapped the babies in hospital in a bid to save her child from a life with her controlling husband Miles. She informs Maddie as she and Miles take David on a beach picnic, where the latter confronts Lucy about the CCTV used against him in court which shows him feeding Theo cannabis gummies.

© ITV Lucy admitted to swapping the babies in hospital

Grabbing David and moving closer to the edge, Miles demands the truth and Lucy admits to her betrayal. Miles then tells his wife that he will get Theo back and that he doesn't need Lucy or David.

As Maddie makes her way to the cliffside, having received a call from Lucy, she shouts to her. Lucy takes the chance to hit Miles over the head with a rock, prompting his release of David, who runs towards Maddie.

© ITV Lucy pushed Miles to his death

Miles grabs Lucy and pulls her towards the edge and after a struggle, she manages to push him off the cliff and to his death. Lucy later tells the police that Miles disappeared, and Maddie and Pete back up her statement.

Taking to social media, fans hailed the gripping, twist ending. One person penned: "What a TV drama. I'm sure I'm not the only one that’s been shouting at the tv for the 4 episodes. Great stuff," while another added: "Really enjoyed #PlayingNice on ITV. Beautifully written, gorgeous direction and top-tier cast. And what an ending."

© ITV Fans were full of praise for the twist ending

A third viewer hailed the show as one of ITV's best dramas, while another remarked: "Amazing from start to end didn't seem the twist coming amazing acting from all the cast!"

Viewers were full of praise for the cast, with one person applauding James Norton's performance, writing: "#PlayingNice messes with my head and I LOVE IT! One of the best dramas I've watched in a very long time. James Norton is superb!"

© ITV Viewers praised James McArdle's performance as Miles

Another hailed James McArdle's compelling turn as Miles, adding: "James McArdle really stole the show as an actor they dream and love a role like Miles, where you are playing such an evil and calculating character. Huge congratulations James, we all despised Miles, meaning you were [firework emoji] and enjoyed his final fate."

Playing Nice is available to stream on ITVX.