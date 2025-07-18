Netflix finally announces 'nostalgic' long-awaited news – 13 months on

During its heyday, The X Factor was one of the biggest shows on the planet, and now Simon Cowell is set to try and resurrect that success with his latest Netflix show.

It's been confirmed that the music mogul will be hosting Simon Cowell: The Next Act, as he attempts to "create the next global boyband sensation". The synopsis teases that the star has "single-handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world", before adding: "From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon's next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?"

Simon's music company, Syco, has represented some of the biggest boybands in the world, including Westlife, PrettyMuch and One Direction, the latter of which he played a major role in creating during his time on The X Factor.

Syco has also signed stars like Olly Murs, Little Mix, Fifth Harmony, Labrinth and even Susan Boyle.

The series is set to premiere in December 2025 and consists of six episodes. We can't wait!

Reflecting on how nostalgia is a dominating force in today's media climate, HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film editor, Nicky Morris, said: "The X Factor was a huge Saturday-night hit in the 2000s, but now that streamers have taken the world by storm, it looks like nostalgic TV could be making a comeback in a different form.

"It'll be interesting to see how Cowell's new show compares, and if he really will find the next One Direction!"

Initial details

Simon's new show was confirmed back in July 2024, with Simon saying at the time: "Every generation deserves a megastar boyband and I don't think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years. The industry tends to focus on solo artists – so it usually takes someone from outside to put a group together."

Speaking about his search for the next big band, he added: "Nothing beats the fun of being in a group, touring the world and performing for thousands – and it's also a brilliant launchpad for a solo career. When you have a great group, it's like lightning in a bottle but there's no magic formula and a fair bit of luck involved!"

The 64-year-old continued: "There's always a high degree of risk and I genuinely have no idea what’s going to happen! We might uncover an incredible group; we might not get there.

"What if no one shows up to auditions? That could be awkward. There is no guaranteed path to success – anything can happen, but that's what's exciting for me and that's why I'm doing this."

Auditions kicked off in Liverpool on 6 July 2024, with Simon seeking talented young men aged 16-18 who possess the "passion, charisma, and star quality to form the next boyband sensation".

Reportedly, only 40 people turned up for the Liverpool auditions; however, more were held across the nation in the following weeks.