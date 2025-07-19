Major BBC show airs 'best episode' in history-making edition

If you're anything like us, then you no doubt have spent several Saturday nights shouting out your favourite songs while The Hit List airs.

The popular BBC game show, hosted by Marvin and Rochelle Humes, has been on air since 2019 and during that time, no contestant has ever walked away with the full jackpot of £10,000. The final round typically sees the final two contestants attempt to recognise songs within five seconds before money begins depleting from the prize pot.

While many have walked away with a cash payout, no one has gotten it in full, until tonight's episode with music lovers Paul, 61, and Tom, 26, managing to scoop the prize.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Tuesday's Child TV / Ellie Merridale Tom and Paul walked away with the full jackpot

Commenting on the win, Tom said: "We've been watching The Hit List for years, this was our third time applying to be on the show, and it was third time lucky. We always knew that we'd go on together, as you need knowledge of music spanning all decades.

"The two teams we were competing with were incredible, I couldn't believe when we got through to the final round, the adrenaline was immense and obviously over the moon with the result."

© Naomi Vance Marvin and Rochelle host the popular BBC show

Marvin joked that he thought the feat couldn't be achieved, saying: "I was starting to believe that it couldn't be done, but they came and proved us wrong, after seven years I've seen so many attempts. Tom and Paul were so in sync from the start I knew we were on to something special."

Edward Lauder, the Senior Online Reporter at HELLO! Magazine and the Editor of pop culture website Small Screen, remarked: "The Hit List jackpot being won (finally) is not just huge for the contestants (although winning £10K is always a big deal), but it’s also huge for the fans of the show who’ve been watching for quite some time now without any real payoff.

© Naomi Vance Marvin was overjoyed for the pair

"Well, that payoff has finally arrived, and it was everything we were hoping for!"

Fans were likewise ecstatic for Paul and Tom as one wrote: "Easily the best episode of #TheHitList. First £10k winner in the show's history, and the other teams were great too."

© NAOMI VANCE PHOTOGRAPHY One of HELLO!'s own has been on the show

A second added: "Tom & Paul are probably the best contestants that have ever been on this show. Incredible," and a third joked: "Tom is like the walking app for Shazam."

