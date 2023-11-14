Rochelle Humes reveals reaction to husband Marvin heading into I'm a Celebrity jungle

Rochelle Humes has revealed her reaction to her husband Marvin heading into the jungle for this year's series of I'm a Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here!.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after ITV revealed the official line-up, the singer reshared a post from Marvin, which shows the JLS star wearing a worried look on his face whilst holding up a sign that read: "Breaking news. Help me. Ant + Dec have taken my phone."

WATCH: Get a first look at I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023

In the caption, Marvin penned: "There's no going back now [laughing emoji] #ImACeleb Tune into @itv @imacelebrity every night from Sunday 19th November. Wish me luck!"

In Rochelle's Instagram Story, she captioned the post: "Oh BOY". In a separate post, which saw Marvin dressed in his jungle uniform, the mum-of-three showed her support with the message: "This has become VERY real… Let's go baby."

In a statement to ITV, Marvin revealed that Rochelle thought he was "nuts" for signing up for the programme due to his fear of heights.

He also said that his JLS bandmates will be shocked to discover that he is taking part. "It's been so hard keeping it a secret from them, and when they find out, they are not going to believe it," he said.

In a video shared by I'm a Celebrity's official X account, Marvin expressed his anxiety about going into camp. "I've got crazy nerves in my belly right now," he said. "Nerves that I haven't felt for a very long time."

© Rochelle Humes/Instagram Rochelle Humes showed her support for her husband on Instagram

He later revealed that he's looking forward to the challenge, adding: "I've never been in this position before in my life, so I'm looking forward to testing myself."

So, who else is heading into the jungle for the 2023 series?

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, former politician Nigel Farage, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson and First Dates presenter Fred Sirieix are among the celebrities confirmed to be taking part.

© ITV/Shutterstock Jamie Lynn Spears is heading into the jungle

Youtuber Nella Rose, food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actor Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard have also signed up for this year's show.

Sam Thompson said of joining the series: "I am so excited about taking part in I'm A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream.

"I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding 'yes' when I got approached. In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show," he told ITV, adding: "Ant and Dec are my idols too and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them."

© ITV/Shutterstock Sam Thompson said joining the line-up "feels like a dream"

Meanwhile, Josie Gibson is looking forward to getting to know her fellow campmates. "I love it when people sit and tell stories and I hope people won't think I am too nosey but I love chatting to them and finding out about them. I love people from all walks of life."

She added: "I don't think I will get too bored as if I am with lots of people, like I will be in camp, then I think we can have a laugh together. It’s actually going to be nice being in one spot for a change as I travel a lot."