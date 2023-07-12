Alison Hammond warns Dermot O'Leary to 'be careful' as she reveals painful injury on-air

Alison Hammond warned her This Morning co-star Dermot O'Leary to "be careful" with her at the start of Wednesday's programme after revealing that she had suffered an injury.

After opening the show, Alison told viewers that she had hurt her thumb during a recent photoshoot and held up her hand to the camera to show the swollen finger. Watch the moment in the video below.

At the top of the programme, Alison hi-fived Dermot with her right hand before asking him: "Did you notice how I could only slap you with that [hand]? I've had an injury with my thumb.

"I was doing a photoshoot, I won't tell you what it's for, but I had to stay in a position for three hours, believe it or not, and I've damaged my thumb."

Alison Hammond revealed she had injured her thumb on Wednesday's show

Holding up her hand to let the camera zoom in on her thumb, she continued: "I don't think you can see it, but this is the thumb that's bad and it's just really swollen.

"Just be careful with me today, be gentle," she told her co-star, who quipped: "You suffer for your art. If you are going to do the Playboy centrefold then you've got to be full disclosure about this," prompting a giggle from Alison.

Placing his finger on her thumb, Dermot asked: "Does it hurt?" to which Alison replied: "You just touching it like that, it's painful."

Alison showed viewers her swollen thumb

Alison's injury comes just days after she spoke out against rumours of her "strained relationship" with Dermot.

The former Big Brother star commented on Dermot's Instagram post, which confirmed that the fan-favourite duo would be standing in for Holly Willoughby this week.

Sharing a snap of the pair sitting beside each other on the iconic blue sofa, Dermot penned in the caption: "Summer's here! Looking forward to this week with my @alisonhammond55 - we're on from 10am!"

Dermot shared a snap of him and Alison on the This Morning sofa

Alison took to the comments section to dispel any rumours surrounding their off-screen relationship, writing: "Cut the tension with a knife," alongside a laughing emoji.

The post followed an article published by the Mail on Sunday which reported that the relationship between the two Friday hosts has become "increasingly strained" in recent weeks and that ITV bosses are worried that the stars may have to present separately more often.

Dermot and Alison are a popular duo among viewers

This isn't the first time that Alison has denied reports of a feud between herself and Dermot. In October last year, Alison shut down reports of a dispute between the ITV stars while appearing on GKBarry's Saving Grace podcast.

"I can't tell you how wrong they actually are. I love the fact that people think that. I'm gonna keep that going.

Alison has previously shut down rumours of a feud between her and Dermot

"Go 'babes, people think we hate each other, let's do a couple of things on the telly like stand further apart'. Like we're still distancing!

"But seriously I love the fact people think we've got beef, it's hilarious. Honestly, I can't tell you how much I love that man, he's so funny."