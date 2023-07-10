Alison Hammond breaks silence over rumours of 'strained relationship' with This Morning co-star Dermot O'Leary

The presenters have batted off feuding rumours in the past

Alison Hammond has broken her silence over the recent rumours of her "strained relationship" with her This Morning co-star Dermot O'Leary.

The pair, who usually host the ITV programme every Friday, are standing in for Holly Willoughby on Monday morning as she heads off on a well-earned summer break.

Taking to Instagram, Dermot confirmed that he and Alison would be replacing Holly this week by sharing a snap of the fan-favourite pairing cosying up on the iconic blue sofa.

He wrote in the caption: "Summer's here! Looking forward to this week with my @alisonhammond55 - we're on from 10am!"

© @dermotoleary Dermot O'Leary shared a snap of him and Alison Hammond on the This Morning sofa

Alison was quick to comment on the post and dispelled the speculation surrounding their tense relationship. "Cut the tension with a knife," wrote the Birmingham-born presenter, alongside a laughing emoji.

Dermot's followers were quick to praise the presenting duo in the comments section, with one person writing: "My absolute faves!!!!" while another added: "Dreaaaaaam team."

A third fan commented: "The best pair and partnership."

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are a fan-favourite pairing on the show

Alison's comment comes after the Mail on Sunday reported that the relationship between the two presenters has become "increasingly strained" in recent months and that ITV bosses are worried that they may have to present separately more often.

This isn't the first time that the pair have batted off feud rumours. Back in October last year, Alison shut down the reports, which were denied by ITV at the time.

Speaking to GKBarry on the Saving Grace podcast, the former Big Brother star said: "I can't tell you how wrong they actually are. I love the fact that people think that. I'm gonna keep that going.

© Instagram Alison and Dermot usually host This Morning's Friday show

"Go 'babes, people think we hate each other, let's do a couple of things on the telly like stand further apart'. Like we're still distancing!

"But seriously I love the fact people think we've got beef, it's hilarious. Honestly I can't tell you how much I love that man, he's so funny."

Fellow This Morning star Josie Gibson has previously spoken out against the rumours and told New! Magazine in June last year that the pair are like "brother and sister".

© Photo: Rex Josie Gibson said Alison and Dermot are "like brother and sister"

"I don't know what's been written but they really do get on. Dermot worships Alison and Alison loves Dermot," the 38-year-old explained.

"She bought him a lovely watch not long ago, and they go round to each other's houses for dinner. You don't buy people watches and go round to their house if you don't like them, do you?"

This isn't the first time that This Morning has made headlines in recent months. The show weathered a tumultuous period following Phillip Schofield's departure. In June, the 61-year-old released a statement explaining he had lied about an affair with a younger, male colleague on the show.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield admitted to an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning

Phillip said he was "deeply sorry" for lying and said that the relationship was "unwise, but not illegal" but is now over.