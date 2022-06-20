ITV speaks out against This Morning's Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary feud rumours The pair host together on Fridays

ITV has spoken out against rumours of a feud between This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, insisting that the pair share a "firm friendship".

The clarification comes after a source reportedly told MailOnline that the pair had been bickering while on set of the popular morning show.

A spokesperson from ITV has since told Metro.co.uk: "Despite the challenges of starting their on-screen partnership during a pandemic, Alison and Dermot have developed a firm friendship and their chemistry has proved a ratings success.

"Since the pandemic ended, the pair are now able to enjoy socialising together post the show and have enjoyed spending time with each other's families too."

Back in May last year, Alison appeared on Lorraine Kelly's programme and explained how she and Dermot had been "thrown together" for Friday's show, which she described as "a bit like an arranged marriage".

"It took about two months before we became comfortable," she said.

ITV denied rumours of a feud between Alison and Dermot

Dermot agreed, adding: "You know what it's like, when you start a show and you work with someone... you go out for lunch... we were on air in half an hour.

"When you're co-presenting it takes a while to find those little beats."

He explained: "I'm going to talk now, you're going to talk now, you find out about each other's sense of humour, you find out what you like about each other, what you don't like about each other, and those things take about two months."

Alison went on to reveal that the hosting duo had spoken honestly with each other about their presenting habits. "We told each other what we don't like, we were so honest and I think that's why it's worked," she said.

Alison and Dermot are firm friends

"We had a few private chats and we said I don't like this about you, well I don't like this when you do this.

"They were really tiny things, but the fact we were honest and were able to talk to each other, I think that's why it's worked. I trust you now."

Dermot clarified that it wasn't that the pair didn't get on. "It was more like, oh I didn't know you were going to do that and it threw me," he explained.

"As soon as you have that honesty, now I can talk to you like I talk to my wife."

