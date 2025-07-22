1,000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton showcases her incredible weightloss in fitted shapewear

Tammy Slaton is radiant, confident and clearly loving life as she unveils her latest milestone. The 1000-Lb Sisters star shared a carousel of new TikTok photos that put her dramatically slimmer silhouette front and center.

The post quickly prompted an outpouring of emotion from fans who have watched every twist and turn of her weight loss journey.

In one image the 38-year-old smiles while posing in fitted black shapewear, shoulders back and chin lifted. In another she flashes a playful peace sign, dressed in a yellow tank top and jeans that show just how far she has come. Within minutes the comments section filled with praise as followers reflected on the scale and heart of her achievement.

© TikTok Tammy Slaton showcases her incredible weight loss

"Brought a tear to my eye," one fan wrote. "It’s been honestly so inspiring and amazing to watch your journey. Never been more prouder of a stranger in my life! Well done Tammy." Another added: "Tammy you look absolutely amazing honestly so proud of you."

These joyful snapshots arrive after one of the most emotional chapters of her health transformation.

© TikTok Tammy has lost over 500 lbs

Last month Tammy spoke to People about finally being cleared for long awaited skin removal surgery, a procedure she had dreamed about since the earliest days of trying to reclaim her health.

"After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery," she said. "I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was."

© Tammy Slaton Tammy Slaton before her surgery

Tammy underwent bariatric surgery in July 2022. Earlier this year she traveled to Pittsburgh for the next phase, meeting with plastic surgeon Dr. J. Peter Rubin at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Even with years of preparation, the magnitude of what lay ahead hit her the night before the operation. She admitted that the idea of removing the excess skin, a physical reminder of the body she once lived in, felt more daunting than the gastric procedure that set her transformation in motion.

"I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there," she shared. "The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they’re actually cutting the whole belly!"

© TLC Tammy Slaton is one of the star of 1000lb Sisters

On January 18 Tammy faced those fears. Over the course of an eight hour operation surgeons removed "over 15 lbs." of excess skin from her chin, arms and lower stomach. The procedure was both medical and symbolic, a shedding of what she no longer needed physically and emotionally. Recovery can be slow for such complex work, yet Tammy exceeded expectations. "I surprised the doctors with how well my body was healing. I ended up coming home from Pittsburgh, like, four days early," she said.

Waiting at home were her siblings Amy, Amanda, Misty and Chris. They have stood beside her through hospitalizations, rehab stays and setbacks that once left the family fearing for her life. Their reaction to her return played out for viewers during the season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters. The scale of her transformation left everyone visibly moved.

Misty spoke for the group as she took in Tammy’s new shape. "Oh my God, she looks great," she said, before recalling the early days of the series. "When she started, she weighed 730 lbs. and we couldn’t even get her to walk to the mailbox. Now she’s lost 500 lbs. I mean, that’s a couple people, not just one person! I am so proud of her it’s just unreal."