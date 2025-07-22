Jane Austen remake confirms 'excellent' new cast – including a True Detective star

The new film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, has just unveiled six "excellent" new cast members – and we can't wait to see them take to the big screen.

The line-up of new faces includes Fiona Shaw, known for roles in True Detective, Echo Valley, Killing Eve and Fleabag, and Caitríona Balfe, best known for her roles in Outlander, The Amateur and Belfast.

Other stars joining the ranks are Frank Dillane (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), George MacKay (1917, Pride, Captain Fantastic), Herbert Nordrum (The Worst Person in the World) and Bodhi Rae Breathnach (Hamnet).

© WireImage The new cast members will share the screen with Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Where the Crawdads Sing), who will play Elinor Dashwood, and Esmé Creed-Miles (The Sandman), who will play Marianne Dashwood. Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris can't wait for this highly anticipated film. She said: "As a longtime Jane Austen fan, I believe there can never be too many adaptations of her novels, and I'm hugely excited about this one. Daisy Edgar-Jones has established herself as one of Britain's hottest young acting talents, and I can't wait to see how she and Esmé Creed-Miles bring the iconic Dashwood sisters to life on-screen." According to Deadline, production has already commenced in the UK. The film will be directed by BAFTA nominee Georgia Oakley, with the screen adaptation penned by Diana Reid.

© James Minchin What has the cast said? Posting the news to Instagram, Caitríona Balfe shared her excitement for the upcoming project. Attaching the announcement, Caitríona wrote: "I am so thrilled to be joining this excellent cast for this exciting project. "On the 250th year anniversary of Austen’s birth, with the visionary Georgia Oakley at the helm, a new Sense and Sensibility for a new generation. "So proud to be Mother to these amazing young women." Meanwhile, Frank Dillane reshared pictures of the news on his Instagram story, captioning it: "Very excited to be part of this."

What can viewers expect from Sense and Sensibility? While Sense and Sensibility has been adapted several times before, viewers can be sure that this version of Jane Austen's novel will offer a fresh take. The story, which was Jane Austen's first published work, follows the lives of the Dashwood sisters and their differing journeys of romance, grief and financial hardship after the death of their father forces them to leave home.

© BBC Previous adaptations of Sense and Sensibility This isn't the first time the book has been adapted to the screen. In 1995, Ang Lee's film, which starred Emma Thompson as Elinor and Kate Winslet as Marianne, won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, in 2008, the BBC produced a three-part TV adaptation starring Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield, which earned praise for its faithfulness to the source material.

© BBC/Bad Wolf As this year marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, fans can also look forward to three other TV adaptations inspired by the author's work. Pride and Prejudice is set to get two adaptations – one by Netflix starring Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, and another by the BBC, with Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton) starring as Mary Bennet.

© BBC/Bad Wolf BBC's The Other Bennet Sister is a ten-part Jane Austen spin-off, which is set to star Richard E. Grant (Downton Abbey, Saltburn) and Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Mr and Mrs Bennet.