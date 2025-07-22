What is Stuff Your Kindle Day? Why July 22 is the day to download 100s of free romance books

Calling all romance book readers! July 22 is Romance Book Blast day organized by Indie Authors, and it means over a thousand romance books – from paranormal to pirates – are on offer.

What is Stuff Your Kindle Day?

Stuff Your Kindle Day is a 24-hour period where thousands of eBooks become free. It began in 2016 as a way to help indie authors promote their books, but has now grown to include other genres.

It happens several times a year, but on July 22, it is a day for indie romance authors to place their books for free on the internet, and for rabid readers to download them onto their Kindle, or their phones.

How much are the books?

Some of the books are heavily discounted while others are free entirely.

It all depends on your market and retailer.

Always double-check the price before purchasing.

How long can I keep the books?

The best part? Once downloaded, they are yours forever. They are not part of the Amazon Kindle Unlimited 20 books a month deal.

How do I stuff my kindle?

The most important thing to remember is not to use the Amazon app, but desktop or browser. Click over to the webpage for Romance Book Blast, where each book involved will have a link to the Kindle store.

If they are also available on other outlets, such as Apple Books, there will also be a link here.

When the page has loaded, click the buy now button after checking the price.

Do not click "Read for free" as part of Kindle Unlimited, as this will count towards a subscriber's 20 books a month deal. You can also search directly on the Kindle Store by typing in "free books" in the search bar.

What other days can I download free books?

Not a romance reader? That's ok, as indie authors across the globe have organized their own days for free books.

Step Through Time hosted by Indie Author Central takes place August 10-12 and offers historical fiction and contemporary, while September 16-20 is Into The Darkness hosted by Indie Author Central, offering dark fiction.

Fantasy readers will want to put September 27 2025 in their calendar for Enchant Your Kindle hosted by Enchanted Realm Co. and October 26-30 is Get Spooked hosted by Indie Author Central, offering paranormal, mystery, thriller, and horror – perfect for Halloween.

On November 18-20 2025 Christian Authors hosted by Indie Author Central will offer free Christian fiction while Indie Author Central will also be hosting Winter Wonderland on December 16 - 20 for readers who love a festive story.

Recommended by HELLO!

With over 1000 books on offer, there's something for everyone, but at a quick glance these are the novels we'll be picking up today.

Shiver Dislike to Lovers is a classic trope for a reason, as is fake dating. Giuliana Victoria's Shiver has both, as it follows child custody lawyer Samara who finds herself forced to help Luca De Laurentiis, the goalie for the Philly Scarlets hockey team with an image problem who has just become a single father.



Accounting For Happiness at Well Cottage Featuring an older female and male main character, Accounting For Happiness at Well Cottage is written by Welsh author Sally Morgan, who places her love for the border counties into this humorous novel about an accountant, Sue, who chases after her own dreams when her husband of 25 years leaves her for his own. Enter the village vet, a three-legged dog, and Interpol, and Sue realizes life can be a lot more exciting than she realized.

