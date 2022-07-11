8 best YA books if you loved The Summer I Turned Pretty

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a smash hit with Amazon Prime viewers, and the show had us rushing to buy the bestselling YA book of the same name.

If you loved Jenny Han’s coming-of-age trilogy and are in need of inspiration for your next book purchase, here are our top young adult novel recommendations to get you started on your summer of reading. Whether you’re looking for high school romance, murder mystery or dystopian fantasy, we’ve rounded up the ultimate page-turners you won’t be able to put down.

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han, £6.29, Amazon (listen on audible)

From Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper to I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston and We Were Liars by E. Lockhart, keep scrolling for our favourite YA books inspired by The Summer I Turned Pretty...

Best YA books

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston, £11.52, Amazon (listen on audible)

Perfect for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty comes a new rom-com from the author of the bestselling novel Red, White and Royal Blue. When Chloe’s only rival for valedictorian vanishes after kissing her, Chloe must track her down so she can finally beat her in this funny, fast-paced and emotional novel.

The Selection by Kiera Cass

The Selection by Kiera Cass, £6.21, Amazon (listen on audible)

Thirty-five beautiful girls are selected to take part in The Selection, an opportunity to win Prince Maxon’s heart and become princess of Illa. But the competition is fierce, and America Singer must decide whether she truly wants to become a princess, especially as the threat of war looms. Featuring romance and rivalry, The Selection is a great choice for any fan of reality TV.

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

We Were Liars by E.Lockhart, £3.99, Amazon (listen on audible)

Two years after an incident that took some of her memory, Cadence Sinclair Eastman must try to piece together what happened to her and try to uncover the lies that surround her and her seemingly perfect family. A brilliant novel filled with suspense, twists and turns from E. Lockhart, We Were Liars is perfect for anyone looking for a good mystery.

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

Heartstopper Volume 1 by Alice Oseman, £8.69, Amazon

A genius romance from Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a beautiful tale of romance, friendship and the trials of being a teenager. Heartstopper follows Nick and Charlie’s blossoming romance as well as their group of friends as they navigate the struggles of youth in a book so good that it got its own Netflix adaptation.

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan, £4.99, Amazon (listen on audible)

Rachel Chu agrees to spend her summer in Asia with her boyfriend Nick Young but what she doesn’t know is that Nick is heir to one of the biggest fortunes in Asia and his family is one of the richest in the world. Packed with drama, humour, decadence and wealth beyond your imagination, Crazy Rich Asians is a fantastic journey through the ludicrous lives of the crazy rich and those surrounding them.

You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao, £16.14, Amazon (listen on audible)

Have you ever wanted a second chance to say goodbye? Desperate to hear her dead boyfriend Sam’s voice one last time, Julie calls his phone just to listen to his voicemail. But Sam picks up the phone. An emotional and deeply moving debut novel from Dustin Thao – have some tissues at the ready!

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo, £3, Amazon (listen on audible)

When Kaz Brekker is offered a chance to pull off a heist, it is the opportunity of a lifetime. It could make him rich beyond his wildest dreams – but only if his crew doesn’t kill each other first. Impossible to put down and full of twists and turns, Six of Crows is a must-read for any fantasy fan.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson, £5, Amazon (listen on audible)

A compelling murder mystery perfect for crime fans, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder follows Pip as she tries to uncover the truth about a case that everyone around her is convinced is closed. Keeping you on the edge of your seat, this fantastic novel will keep you guessing right until the very end.

