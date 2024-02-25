Taylor Zahkar Perez teases Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, says there is a possibility of a second film

Taylor Zahkar Perez has shared his thoughts on a sequel to the 2023 hit movie Red, White & Royal Blue, insisting that he does believe there is scope for a follow-up.

The 32-year-old actor, who made an appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards as one of two ambassadors, got everyone's hopes up when he said "I do" when asked if he thought there was the possibility of a sequel by E! News.

© Jonathan Prime Taylor Zakhar Perez in Red White and Royal Blue

"I do," he said coyly, before admitting that it was ultimately up to Casey McQuiston, the author of the original book, and the studios. "I think it is up to Casey McQuiston, because [they] have the opportunity to tell a really cool story, so we'll see what happens with studios and what they say, and what Casey says, and Matthew [Lopez], so fingers crossed."

He was asked several times on the red carpet about a possible sequel, later telling Variety: "I hope, but I have no idea... Give me a call, let's talk about it."

© Jonathan Prime Taylor starred alongside Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

His comments come after Matthew Lopez, the director, told HELLO! that he would also be interested in revisiting this world.

"Even if Casey never wrote a book, I would if there was demand for it," Matthew told HELLO!, adding: "And if Casey and Taylor [Zahkar Perez] and Nick [Galitzine] wanna work on it, then who am I to say no?"

Official trailer for Red White & Royal Blue

Tony winning director Matthew (The Inheritance) made his directorial debut with the Prime Video movie, which stars Taylor Zahkar-Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, the third child of the heir to the British throne who is a closeted gay man.

Alex and Henry are forced to become fake friends after an incident at Henry's brother's wedding almost causes an international scandal, but soon discover that they have far more in common than first impressions suggested.

© Frazer Harrison Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

It was released on August 10 2023, and although the pair did not get the chance to promote the film due to the SAG-AFTRA strike it was the number one film globally for Amazon for weeks.

"It’s so refreshing to see, like with Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton, actors clearly take their roles of romantic heroes seriously - without a hint of irony, and sort of delight in it too," read HELLO!'s review.

"With Nicholas and Taylor’s portrayals, of course, there is plenty of banter and drama, but the intimate moments between the pair are the stuff of pure romance, and the two actors nail it. Step aside Keira Knightley and Matthew McFadyen."

Casting for the film began in 2021 over Zoom meetings, but Matthew says the chemistry between Taylor and Nicholas was "instantaneous".

"When we put them together in a chemistry read - and we did it on Zoom because everybody was in different cities at the time - it was instantaneous. I remember texting my producer who was also on the Zoom and I was like, 'We have them here. We have a movie,"" he told HELLO!