Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson reveals the book that saved his marriage

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a seasoned fan of Married at First Sight UK or Celebs Go Dating, chances are you've been inspired by the wise words of Paul C Brunson.

RELATED: When was MAFS UK reunion filmed and what has happened since?

Described as the 'world's most influential matchmaker,' the TV star recently appeared on Steven Bartlett's influential podcast, Diary of a CEO, and he revealed that one book, in particular, was a "gamechanger" for his marriage.

Paul stars as a relationship expert on Married at First Sight UK

"This seems so basic – it's talked about, but not talked about enough – it's Gary Chapman's Five Love Languages," he said. "It seems so simple but it literally changed my marriage."

Explaining that he and his wife Jill experienced some difficulties around five years into their marriage, he told Steven that he used to view his wife as "spoilt."

MORE: Married at First Sight UK viewers 'shocked' after couple makes unexpected revelation

READ: 22 books to transform your life in 2022: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts by Gary Chapman, £10.15, Amazon

"Right around that five or seven-year mark, I was sleeping on the couch at my house, like it was not good in our household, and this was so small but so significant, is that I bought Gary Chapman's Five Love Languages which outlines five ways that we recognise and see love."

He continued:

"It was Dr Gary Chapman's book that made me realise that the way my wife grew up, the way that she saw love through her parents, was through gifts. Her father spoiled her to death right, and her father loved her and showed his love, showered his love, through gift giving, so she as a little girl is growing up thinking 'ok, I get the doll, and I get this and this, this is love.'

The TV star spoke about his relationship with his wife Jill on the Diary of a Ceo podcast

Her love language is legitimately gifts. I had to understand that fundamentally, to understand that this is how she will see that I love her. It's not just simply through acts of service, which is my love language."

Reflecting on how the book shifted his perspective, Paul added:

"Truly understanding your partner's love language and then giving them love in that language is a game-changer. And a quick way to determine someone's love language is to just observe how they show love to the people they love."

The book is a bestseller for a reason, will you be buying it?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.