The Bear: viewers are calling season three premiere ‘the best' episode of the show so far

The Bear has wowed fans since it landed on our screens, but fans are calling season three episode one the best episode of the show so far - high praise indeed!
The hit comedy-drama, which follows a dysfunctional group working in a restaurant, stars the likes of Jeremy Allan White and Ayo Edebiri, who returned on top form as Carmy and Syd, respectively, in season three.
Although all ten episodes of The Bear are now available to stream on Disney+, fans have particularly praised the opening episode, titled Tomorrow.
Sharing on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: “Wow. Episode 1 of #TheBear Season 3 is the best of the series thus far and a true work of art. A stunningly beautiful, pensive, and melancholic journey through time and moments both earth-shatteringly huge and small, but precious. I was in tears throughout.”
Another person added: “#TheBear Season 3 Episode 1! WHAT AN EPISODE. Practically an hour-long montage, but keeps you enthralled every second. Beautiful shots, brilliant direction and editing, perfect score, and minimal dialogue still delivers all the emotions. I teared up. The best show on TV.”
A third person commented: “Every single person keeps fighting and yelling and talking over each other and getting on my nerves, and I love them with my entire heart #thebear." Another fan posted: “#TheBear consistently proves that writers can, in fact, tell thoughtful and compelling stories in less than an hour and with limited episodes. The performances, pacing, and narratives all leave a mark because everything is intentionally CHARACTER DRIVEN.”
Ayo and Jeremy opened up about their roles in a press conference, appearing to confirm that there wouldn’t be a romance between the pair. Speaking about how her character has changed, Ayo explained: “Carmy is somebody that I think she’s really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with, and it’s a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together.”
Jeremy added: “He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on. You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmy and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmy’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement.”
He continued to Vanity Fair: “We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist.
“And so I hope that sort of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd. Syd is always able to… I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right. And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right.”