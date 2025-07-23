Jimmy Fallon addresses future of show amid CBS cancellations: 'Crazy times'

Jimmy Fallon has spoken out following the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's Late Show on CBS.

During Monday night's installment of the Tonight Show, the host made a candid comment about the future of his series. "I am your host," he said to introduce the episode. "'Well, at least for tonight."

© Getty Images Jimmy Fallon addressed the future of the show

The 50-year-old also weighed in on the shifting late-night landscape and the political tensions that some suggest factored into CBS’s axing of Stephen’s show. "I don’t like it. I don’t like what’s going on one bit. These are crazy times," he shared, adding how "everybody [was] talking about" the decision.

He continued: "And many people are now threatening to boycott the network. Yeah - CBS could lose millions of viewers, plus tens of hundreds watching on Paramount+."

The talk show host gushed over Stephen's stellar career in the industry while making a dig at President Donald Trump for his appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey alongside Chelsea FC.

© NBC Jimmy has hosted the show since 2014

"Stephen has done years of incredibly smart and hilarious television, and he’s won 10 Emmys," he said. "Trump heard and was like, 'Big deal, last week I just won a FIFA World Cup trophy.'"

"I’m just as shocked as everyone," he added.

"Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come."

Donald Trump's response

Within hours, Donald Trump clapped back at the Tonight Show host. "The word is, and it's a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is next to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," he said.

"These are people with absolutely no talent, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be great television.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump hit back

"It's really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

Following his comments, Donald announced that he had reached a settlement with both CBS and its parent Paramount – days after the agreement was actually reached.

"We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount," he penned.

© CBS via Getty Images Stephen announced that his show will be ending in May 2026

"Just like ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and its Corporate Owners knew that they defrauded the American People, and were desperate to settle."

He continued: "This is another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media, who we are holding to account for their widespread fraud and deceit.

"The Wall Street Journal, The failing New York Times, The Washington Post, MSDNC, CNN, and all other Mainstream Media Liars, are ON NOTICE that the days of them being allowed to deceive the American People are OVER."