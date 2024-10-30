Keri Russell stuns on Tonight Show after making surprising confession about love life with Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell made an unforgettable entrance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, captivating audiences with her effortless beauty and charm.

The 48-year-old actress looked nothing short of stunning in a chic, off-the-shoulder black mini dress that highlighted her toned figure, paired with sheer black tights and classic black heels.

Her long, voluminous brunette waves cascaded over her shoulders, perfectly framing her radiant smile. Her children think otherwise, however: "My kids think there's nothing cool about me," she lamented to Jimmy. Keri is a mom-of-three, one of which she shares with her long-time partner, Matthew Rhys.

Her appearance on the show came on the heels of a deeply personal revelation about Matthew. In a recent interview with People, Keri opened up about her relationship with Matthew in a way that few fans had heard before.

Reflecting on their nearly decade-long relationship, Keri admitted she can hardly remember life before Matthew. “I’ve been with Matthew for so long, I don’t remember other relationships,” she quipped.

© NBC Keri Russell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon

The two, who share a son named Sam, have been together since working on the critically acclaimed series The Americans, where their on-screen chemistry as married KGB spies quickly translated into a real-life romance.

The actress shared that being with someone who understands the demands of the acting world has been both comforting and challenging. “It can be a really nice shorthand because they know what work is to you,” she explained, acknowledging the unique connection she shares with Matthew, who, like her, is an actor. “But it can also feel a lot at times.”

© NBC Keri looked simply stunning

Keri also opened up about her current role in The Diplomat, where she stars opposite Rufus Sewell as an embattled couple navigating the tumultuous waters of political life. Drawing parallels between her on-screen and real-life relationships, Keri mused on the complexities of long-term love.

“This season, it feels kind of heartbreaking,” she admitted. “I mean, it was such a fun, sexy time. So fun, oh my gosh!” The raw honesty in her reflections showed a side of Keri that fans don’t often see—candid, introspective, and humorous.

© Rich Fury Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Keri’s romance with Matthew has often been the subject of intrigue and admiration. The two first met back in 2002, long before sparks flew, at a friend’s party, where a slightly tipsy Matthew asked for her number.

Nothing blossomed then, but fate had other plans. In 2012, the stars reconnected while filming The Americans, and soon, rumors of their off-screen romance began to swirl. By 2014, the pair’s undeniable chemistry was on full display during a GQ photoshoot, which only fueled speculations further. They were soon spotted looking cozy at a New York City play, confirming what many had suspected—their on-screen heat had turned into real-life love.

© CBS Photo Archive Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys hugging at the Golden Globes

The couple welcomed their son Sam in 2016, a joyful addition to their blended family. Keri also shares two children, Willa and River, with her ex-husband, Shane Deary.

Though she and Matthew have been together for years, they have yet to make any official plans to wed, something that Keri seems completely at ease with. “It feels very mature and like the realities of knowing somebody for so long,” she shared, hinting at the deep connection they share.

Keri’s journey from her role as Felicity in the iconic ’90s series to her acclaimed performances in The Americans and The Diplomat has been extraordinary, and her relationship with Matthew seems to reflect that same depth and evolution.