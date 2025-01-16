Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin's disastrous joint interview — 'This is ridiculous'

Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie may be the new dream team on Today, but how well do they actually know each other?

The stars promoted their new partnership with an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on January 15 and undertook a challenge.

Craig and Savannah were tasked with answering questions about one another for a game of Know Your Co-Host. However, it got off to a disastrous start as can be seen in the video below.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin's disastrous moment on late night TV

In the clip above, the pair desperately try to reach for the right answer to questions such as "What show is Savannah always telling you to watch?" and in turn she was quizzed on Craig's favorite music.

But neither of them could answer correctly. At one point, an exasperated Savannah quipped: "This is ridiculous," as Craig reminded fans: "Remember we have only been working together for three days."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Craig and Savannah are the new dream team on Today

The latter isn't strictly true. They may have begun their new venture alongside one another this week, with Craig replacing Hoda Kotb, but they've worked together for years.

Fortunately, they were able to redeem themselves with Craig guessing that Savannah's celebrity crush is Roger Federer, but the duo did appear to struggle to get many of their questions correct.

That being said, the TV duo are delighted with the new casting, and Craig is just aiming not to mess up.

© Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images Craig has taken over from Hoda

"My hope is very simple: to just not screw it up," he told Good Housekeeping.

"The Today show has been around for more than 70 years now. No one wants to be the guy steering the ship when it runs aground. I basically want to continue the tradition that's been established."

Craig also gushed over Savannah and told the outlet.: "I am most excited about working alongside Savannah Guthrie.

They've worked together for years

"A pro's pro, the gold standard. She's become like the big sister I never had growing up, and to be able to start this new chapter with her, it's pretty exciting."

He's aware he has some big shoes to fill and ahead of his January 13 start date, he wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"Hoda is the definition of compassion, love, and has been the heartbeat of @todayshow," he penned. "I am so grateful to have you as a colleague and a close friend. Cheers to you. It's not goodbye. It's a see you later. I love you. Thank you."

© NBC Craig is an adored member of the NBC family

In turn, Savannah is excited to be by his side. "He is absolutely made for this job and made for this moment," she insisted.

When the announcement was first made in November, Savannah called the it "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made.

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," she said live on air, adding: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."