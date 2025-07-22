We Were Liars is a masterclass in 'old money' style - shop 11 of the best looks from the show

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart was the viral 2014 novel that had everyone hooked with its epic twist. Now a hit Amazon Prime show, it's the summer series you need on your radar if you haven't binge-watched the whole thing already.
As well as its gripping storyline, it's worth watching for the wardrobes. A lesson in quiet luxury, every character is styled with an effortlessly polished 'old money' aesthetic.
Set on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts, it's all minimalist tailoring, clean lines, muted tones, and several floral and striped prints. From the teens’ sun-faded linens and vintage knits to the parents’ crisp shirting, cashmere, and pearls, it's gives an unspoken "we’ve-had-this-house-for-centuries" elegance.
The show captures a version of East Coast affluence that feels both timeless and untouchably cool. It’s not flashy or trying, and that’s exactly the point. "The Sinclairs dress like they’ve inherited wardrobes built over generations," the show's stylist Amanda Riley told Chic Style Collective. "Nothing looks brand new or trend-led."
Whether you're drawn to main character Cadence's disheveled chic, or the icy sophistication of the Sinclair matriarchs (her mother, grandmother and aunts), I've tracked down the key pieces to help you shop the look.
Get ready to dress like you summer in New England - trust fund not required.
Shop the Sinclair's style
Cadence's floral Reformation dress
Cadence wears celebrity-favourite label Reformation multiple times throughout the series. Known for their stylish, susatinably-made dresses, it's a brand I love too, and this blue floral midi is the one piece that's still in stock.
With its delicate print, fitted bodice and full skirt the Monette Linen Dress is timeless. It's made from 100% linen, and features a square neckline and adjustable straps.
Bess's DVF Sammie Dress was a fan favourite and it's currently available to shop in limited sizes with 70% off at The Outnet. The belted floral midi appears to have been altered for the show as it falls above the knee on the Sinclair sister.
In episode six, Bess wore a yellow bow-detail maxi dress by Hutch. While her exact piece has sold out, I found a similar style at ASOS for just $79.99 and it's gorgeous for summer weddings and parties.
Cadence's grandmother and the family's true matriarch Tipper looked beautiful in this butter yellow midi dress by Forever New. The exact style features puffed sleeves and a ruched bodice. It's now sold out, but you can shop similar at Banana Republic, Red Dress and royal-favorite ME+EM.
Cady's For Love & Lemons mini dress
I'm obsessed with Cadence's floral print For Love & Lemons mini dress - and it's available to shop in every size at Revolve, where it's a bestseller. Get her look with a pair of white trainers or elevate it with barely-there heeled sandals.
