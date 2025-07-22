We Were Liars is a masterclass in 'old money' style - shop 11 of the best looks from the show

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart was the viral 2014 novel that had everyone hooked with its epic twist. Now a hit Amazon Prime show, it's the summer series you need on your radar if you haven't binge-watched the whole thing already.

As well as its gripping storyline, it's worth watching for the wardrobes. A lesson in quiet luxury, every character is styled with an effortlessly polished 'old money' aesthetic.

We Were Liars was released on Amazon Prime this summer

Set on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts, it's all minimalist tailoring, clean lines, muted tones, and several floral and striped prints. From the teens’ sun-faded linens and vintage knits to the parents’ crisp shirting, cashmere, and pearls, it's gives an unspoken "we’ve-had-this-house-for-centuries" elegance.

The show captures a version of East Coast affluence that feels both timeless and untouchably cool. It’s not flashy or trying, and that’s exactly the point. "The Sinclairs dress like they’ve inherited wardrobes built over generations," the show's stylist Amanda Riley told Chic Style Collective. "Nothing looks brand new or trend-led."

© Jessie Redmond/Prime Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King and Mamie Gummer's characters nail laid-back island style

Whether you're drawn to main character Cadence's disheveled chic, or the icy sophistication of the Sinclair matriarchs (her mother, grandmother and aunts), I've tracked down the key pieces to help you shop the look.

Get ready to dress like you summer in New England - trust fund not required.

Shop the Sinclair's style

© Jessie Redmond Cadence's floral Reformation dress Cadence wears celebrity-favourite label Reformation multiple times throughout the series. Known for their stylish, susatinably-made dresses, it's a brand I love too, and this blue floral midi is the one piece that's still in stock. With its delicate print, fitted bodice and full skirt the Monette Linen Dress is timeless. It's made from 100% linen, and features a square neckline and adjustable straps.

© Jessie Redmond/Prime Cadence's floral swimsuit The bright floral swimsuit Cadence wore in episode one is from Cupshe. At just $35.99, it's no surprise her exact style has sold out, but you can find it in different colourways as well as lots of similar styles online. I also spotted her in the brand's Floral Twisted Tummy Control Swimsuit, which is $40.99 and still available in all sizes.

© Jessie Redmond Bess's Diane von Furstenberg floral dress Bess's DVF Sammie Dress was a fan favourite and it's currently available to shop in limited sizes with 70% off at The Outnet. The belted floral midi appears to have been altered for the show as it falls above the knee on the Sinclair sister. If you love the look but your size isn't in stock, Boden just dropped the stunning Alexa shirt dress that has a similar vibe and is quickly becoming a bestseller.

© Jessie Redmond Cadence's red Reformation dress Cadence also wore Reformation in episode two. The Tagliatelle is super popular for the brand and has been pictured on Jennifer Lopez. Featuring a square neckline and button-down front, while it's now sold out in red, you can shop similar with this midi dress from Banana Republic or this one from Abercrombie.

© Jessie Redmond Cady's vintage LBD While Cadence's iconic LBD look is vintage Red Valentino and practically impossible to get hold of, you can shop very similar styles and accessorise with the real scene stealer - a printed head scarf. For a similar little black dress, I love this one from Anthropologie and this one from Aritizia. Add a silk head scarf like this one from J. Crew.

© Jessie Redmond Bess's bow detail dress & Penny's Proenza Schouler cut-out dress In episode six, Bess wore a yellow bow-detail maxi dress by Hutch. While her exact piece has sold out, I found a similar style at ASOS for just $79.99 and it's gorgeous for summer weddings and parties. Penny wore a Proenza Schouler White Label cut-out midi dress, which is also sold out, but this white poplin midi by the brand is still available at NET-A-PORTER. Or I've found a similar chic cut-out dress for just $82 at Revolve.

© Jessie Redmond Tipper's butter yellow dress Cadence's grandmother and the family's true matriarch Tipper looked beautiful in this butter yellow midi dress by Forever New. The exact style features puffed sleeves and a ruched bodice. It's now sold out, but you can shop similar at Banana Republic, Red Dress and royal-favorite ME+EM.