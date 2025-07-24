Happy Valley star's 'epic' new historical drama looks like a must-watch

The BBC has unveiled the trailer and first look for its upcoming "epic" historical drama, King & Conqueror – and we'll certainly be marking our diaries for this one.

Happy Valley star James Norton leads the cast as Harold, Earl of Wessex, alongside Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the Duke of Normandy.

The trailer shows the pair as they battle for the throne alongside their respective wives, Edith Swan-neck (Emily Beecham) and Matilda (Clémence Poésy).

© BBC / CBS Studios James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau star in King & Conqueror

The synopsis reads: "King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea. Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

The series comes to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this August.