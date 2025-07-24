NCIS' Tony & Ziva spin-off deviates from original in surprising manner — and fans won't see it coming

NCIS is expanding into the spin-off world once again this fall, with former featured players Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo starring in their own dedicated series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The show will spotlight Michael's Anthony DiNozzo and Cote's Ziva David as they raise their daughter Tali DiNozzo (played by Isla Gie) and explore their "unconventional love story" and the other storylines centering around their adventures in Europe.

Tony & Ziva is officially set for a September 4 premiere, with its stars now promoting the series with photo experiences and Comic Con appearances, although it looks like the show is already deviating from the flagship series in one key metric.

NCIS and its various spin-offs have generally been given a PG-13 rating, suggesting parental guidance for children under the age of 13 due to its depictions of crime and violence.

However, Tony & Ziva, which will arrive on Paramount+, has instead been given a TV-MA rating, aka for mature audiences only, indicating that the show will go even further than the original when it comes to graphic scenes or, potentially, as some fans have speculated online, more mature content between its leads.

TVLine addressed that same point in a recent story addressing the rating, however the publication purports that some of the rating can instead be attributed to more graphic language, specifically from Cote's Ziva.

"Having screened the streaming spinoff's first four episodes, I will reveal this much: you may not realize how much you needed to hear a ticked-off Ziva swear," their report read, which means fans might have to expect a much spicier Ziva this time around.

Paramount+ Lodge hosted a Tony & Ziva photo-op at San Diego Comic Con earlier this month, and fans are already pointing out several easter eggs online from the set-up, including a drawing referencing the Lindsay Lohan version of The Parent Trap, plus a sign that reads "We Were On a Break," referencing Ross and Rachel's on-and-off relationship in Friends.

"Tali really is about to parent trap Tony and Ziva oh September 4th couldn't come any sooner…," one speculated on X, with another also saying: "I will always love a Friends reference. Also if you're worried about what this means for Tiva's relationship remember that Ross and Rachel ended up together and got their happily ever after. Just like Tony and Ziva will."

After the premiere date was announced, the stars shared in a press release: "We're beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva's next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come."

"Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire… and self-driving murder cars. (Don't worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won't want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!"

The series also stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden and James D'Arcy, with Michael and Cote also acting as executive producers.