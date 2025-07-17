ABC confirm surprising changes impacting 9-1-1 as fall TV schedule is revealed

Network ABC has unveiled their fall TV schedule, and there are some changes on the horizon.

In contrast to past years, 9-1-1 season nine will not return to TV screens until mid-October, a shift from the usual September premiere dates.

It will be followed by spin-off 911: Nashville at 9pm and Grey's Anatomy in the 10pm slot.

High Potential season two will premiere on Tuesday September 16 at 10pm following ballroom dancing competition Dancing with the Stars, which will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary in 2025.

The Golden Bachelor will return on Wednesday September 24 with a two hour premiere, followed by new episodes of Shark Tank.

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash in 9-1-1

Comedies Shifting Gears and Abbott Elementary will join Wednesday nights beginning October 1.

Ryan Seacrest's inaugural season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside longtime host Vanna White, will air on Friday September 26, followed by new episodes of ABC News’ 20/20 with David Muir and Deborah Roberts.

© Getty Images Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in High Potential

American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026, as well as the recently picked up comedy series Scrubs.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett and Oliver Stark are all expected to return for the ninth season of 9-1-1, although it will be the first season without Peter Krause, whose character was killed off towards the end of season eight.

"I'm so excited," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight at the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel premiere.

© ABC Peter Krause's Bobby Nash was killed off

"I mean it's my favorite, I miss my people, I oddly miss crying everyday all day long, so I'm excited to do that again and see what emergencies we have."

However, asked what the world of 9-1-1 looks like without Peter in it, she said: "I mean, sad, it's not the same. Nothing is the same."

"But I do think that when you're telling a story about first responders, unfortunately those are the things that happen," she noted, but emphasized: "He was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most, so I felt like he was our hero, and he always will be."

9-1-1: Nashville will star Chris O'Donnell, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. It is the first spin-off in the franchise to air on ABC.

High Potential was a runaway hit for ABC; the series stars Kaitlin Olson in the lead role as Morgan Gillroy, a consultant with the Los Angeles Police Department who uses her high IQ to assist with crime solving.

The show's second season officially entered production in late June, this time with an 18-episode order over the pilot season's 13.