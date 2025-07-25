Netflix viewers 'can't wait' to see 'staggering' new drama based on beloved book

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming drama, Train Dreams, starring Joel Edgerton as railroad worker Robert Grainier during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th-century America.

"Orphaned at a young age, Robert grows into adulthood among the towering forests of the Pacific Northwest, where he helps expand the nation's railroad empire alongside men as unforgettable as the landscapes they inhabit," reads the synopsis for the film, which is based on the beloved novella by Denis Johnson and has been described as a "staggering work of art" by New York Magazine.

The story follows Robert as he builds a home with Gladys (Felicity Jones) and their young daughter. When his life takes an unexpected turn, Robert "finds beauty, brutality, and newfound meaning for the forests and trees he has felled."

© Courtesy of Netflix Felicity Jones as Gladys and Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier in Train Dreams

Reacting to the trailer, one viewer penned: "This looks absolutely stunning and like they have captured the emotional tone of the novella," while another added: "Can't wait for this!!"