'Compelling' Scottish detective drama Rebus is climbing Netflix's Top 10 chart

The BBC's popular detective drama Rebus is storming Netflix's Top 10 TV chart in the UK.

The Scottish crime series, which recently arrived on the streaming platform, is based on Ian Rankin's bestselling book series and reimagines John Rebus as a young Detective Sergeant as he investigates crime in Edinburgh.

Richard Rankin, who's perhaps best known for playing Roger Wakefield in the historical period series Outlander, leads the cast in the title role.

The drama first aired in 2024, over 20 years after actor John Hannah portrayed the iconic detective in ITV's 2000 drama, which ran for four seasons until 2007.

© Mark Mainz Richard Rankin stars in the show

Before you find out all you need to know about the series, here's what HELLO's Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture website, Small Screen, Edward Lauder, said: "Rebus is easily one of the very best detectives ever created. I would argue that he’s up there with Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot, and this series (based on Ian Rankin's incredible books) is something to watch for all crime drama and detective show fans!"

What is Rebus about?

The series follows DS Rebus, who is drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality, according to the BBC.

The synopsis continues: "Shaken after a violent encounter with gangster Ger Cafferty, Edinburgh detective John Rebus finds himself at a psychological crossroads. At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter's life by his ex-wife's wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer.

© BBC/Viaplay /Eleventh Hour/Mark Mainz The series is climbing the Netflix TV chart

"In a time of divisive politics and national discord, Rebus' broke, ex-soldier brother Michael desperately crosses the line to provide for his family, and Rebus begins to wonder if the law still has meaning, or if everyone is reverting to an older set of rules? And if so, why shouldn't Rebus do so too?"

It's safe to say viewers loved the first season, which was hailed as "compelling" and a "must-watch".

Are there more seasons of the show?

The detective series was recommissioned earlier this year, with six new episodes heading to the BBC.

© Mark Mainz The show will return with a second season

Season two will see Rebus "explore the links between violent criminals involved in the drug trade in Edinburgh and the professional bourgeois world of law and finance, where police sometimes fear to tread".

Ian Rankin, who also executive produces the show, said of the new episodes: "Season one of Rebus ended on a cliffhanger. Only screenwriter Gregory Burke knows what happens next. So I'm hugely excited that season two will soon be with us. Rebus is back - mean, moody and as magnificent as ever!"

Amy Manson as Rebus's ex-wife Rhona Moncrieffe

A release date for season two has yet to be confirmed.

How to watch Rebus

Season one is available to watch on Netflix and on BBC iPlayer.