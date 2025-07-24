Channel 4's new 4-part crime drama sounds like the ultimate one-night binge

Channel 4 is constantly expanding its slate of bingeable series, and there's a four-episode crime drama heading to screens very soon, which viewers will be able to watch in one sitting.

Titled Start Over, the French/Belgian series takes place after the murder of successful cardiac surgeon Marc Honoré, and sees his ex-wife, best friend and police lieutenant transported back in time by one year after being stuck in a hospital elevator.

If this very brief overview has piqued your interest, then keep reading for all you need to know about the show below, including the synopsis, who stars in the drama and how to watch it.

© PWARRIN/MERLINPRODUCTION/M6 What is Start Over about? The miniseries opens a few minutes before the strike of midnight on 31 December 2023 to find prominent cardiac surgeon Marc Honoré murdered in his hospital office, just days after being suspended over a string of suspicious patient deaths. The synopsis continues: "As the investigation unfolds, three key figures, Marc's ex-wife Anna, his ambulance-driver friend Cédric, and police lieutenant Juliette, whose husband had died following surgery performed by Marc, are mysteriously transported one year back in time via a hospital elevator that stops at midnight."

© PWARRIN/MERLINPRODUCTION/M6 Who stars in Start Over? Who stars in Start Over? The series is led by a host of French and Belgian talent, including Claire Keim, Marc Riso, Émilie Dequenne, Éric Caravaca, Marc Ruchmann, and Loup-Denis Elion.

© PWARRIN/MERLINPRODUCTION/M6 How to watch Start Over Viewers don't have too long to wait as the series comes to Walter Presents via C4 streaming on Friday, 19 September. All episodes will be available to stream from that date.

© Channel 4 Other dramas available on Channel 4 There's an abundance of compelling dramas available to stream on Channel 4 right now, including the hit psychological series, The Couple Next Door, which returned with its dark second season this month. It follows a successful couple whose lives are turned upside down when their new hospital colleague moves into the house next door. Viewers can also tune into the creepy espionage thriller The Shadow, based on Melanie Raabe's bestselling novel of the same name, about a journalist who hears a disturbing prophecy, or the eerie new dystopian drama Arcadia, which is set in a world where a personal 'score' determines every person's social standing. Plus, if mystery dramas are your favourite genre, we've compiled a list of upcoming shows that we've marked our calendars for, from the BBC's upcoming detective series to Netflix's Agatha Christie adaptation. Check it out here.