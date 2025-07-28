Bridgerton star lands leading role in 'powerful' 2-part BAFTA-winning series

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is set to take on a powerful new role in I Am Helen, the latest instalment of Channel 4's BAFTA-winning drama series I Am.

Best known for her roles in Bridgerton, Doctor Who and Derry Girls, Nicola will star in the two-part story alongside Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole – with filming already underway in Northern Ireland.

The critically acclaimed anthology series tackles issues facing women in society; previous stars have included Kate Winslet, Suranne Jones, Lesley Manville, Vicky McClure, Gemma Chan and Letitia Wright.

What can viewers expect from I Am Helen?

Plot details about I Am Helen remain under wraps, but the new instalment marks the first time the series will be told in two parts.

Previously, I Am… featured two seasons of three self-contained stories, along with the one-off feature-length episode I Am Ruth, starring Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton.

I Am Ruth aired on Channel 4 in December 2022 and won Best Single Drama at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards.

What have the cast and creatives said?

Speaking about the project in a statement, Nicola said: "It’s an absolute honour to be part of telling the next I Am… story alongside Dominic Savage – a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience."

She continued: "To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who've collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey."

Meanwhile, commissioning editor for Channel 4 Drama Gemma Boswell said: "We are delighted to welcome back Dominic Savage alongside the supremely talented Nicola Coughlan in I Am Helen.

"The I Am series is a powerful and timely portrait of our times, and we are thrilled to have the powerhouse combination of Dominic and Nicola to tell such a distinctive and impactful story."

Producers Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee added: "It's a genuine privilege to continue our creative relationship with Dominic Savage, one of the most brilliant and uniquely talented filmmakers today."

Speaking about Dominic's work with Nicola, they added: "Their collaboration on this two-part instalment of I Am promises to be something truly special, and we're deeply grateful to Channel 4 for their continued support and belief in this powerful series."

While no release has been announced yet, I Am Helen will air on Channel 4.