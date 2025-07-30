The Repair Shop's Dom Chinea and rarely-seen wife set for new chapter after 'life-changing' move

The Repair Shop star Dom Chinea is teaming up with his wife, Maria, for a new UKTV documentary series, Dom Chinea's Cornish Workshop.

The upcoming show will see the couple, plus their dog Wendy, relocate to Cornwall, where they've purchased a rundown stone farmhouse and large agricultural barn, which Dom plans to convert into a workshop.

As a big fan of The Repair Shop, on which Dom is undoubtedly a fan-favourite expert, I can't wait to see how he and Maria carve out their new lives in the south of England. The five-parter not only sounds like the perfect show to fill the gap in between seasons of the BBC's heirloom-fixing programme, but with the stunning coastal backdrop of Cornwall, it's bound to be a feast for the eyes.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series.

© UKTV Dom Chinea is starring in a new series, Dom Chinea’s Cornish Workshop

What to expect from Dom Chinea's Cornish Workshop

The new series follows Dom, a mechanic, as he carves out a new life in the far west of Cornwall, where he carries out automotive, engineering and build work, as well as helping neighbours and his new community with their projects.

The synopsis continues: "From buying and fixing an ancient four-wheel drive to enable year-round access to his new workshop, to helping his local church with their bells, to creating a bespoke ice cream vehicle for his neighbour, every episode packs big and little stories alongside the narrative of creating his new workshop from an ancient barn.

© UKTV Dom has moved to Cornwall with his wife

"Throughout the series, Dom enlists the aid of Sam Lovegrove (Shed and Buried) for general engineering assistance, plus a cast of charismatic, local tradespeople who collectively help Dom to achieve his ambitious plans."

In a statement released earlier this month, Dom shared his apprehension. "I'm so excited by the projects we've got going on. But on top of the engineering, I've also got to get my Cornish workshop built and weatherproof before the autumn storms hit. There's a lot of pressure!"

Meanwhile, UKTV's Kirsty Hanson added: "TV audiences love Dom Chinea for his passion, expertise and relaxed manner, and this series showcases local stories and characters, as Dom and his wife Maria make a life-changing move from Kent to Cornwall."

© Guy Levy, BBC Dom is an expert on The Repair Shop

Dom's wife Maria

Dom's wife Maria, whom he wed in 2017, tends to keep out of the spotlight, so little is publicly known about her.

When will the show be released?

Filming is currently underway on Dom Chinea's Cornish Workshop, which will air in the UK on U&YESTERDAY, and free streaming service U, in 2026.