Underrated Netflix picks worth your time – including 2 with 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings

With so many new releases dropping every week, it's easy to miss some of Netflix's best hidden gems. But there's also nothing like digging through the archives and discovering a show or film that ends up becoming one of your favourites.

From overlooked dramas to under-the-radar thrillers, we've scoured the streamer to find the top TV shows and films deserving your screen time.

Whether you're after dark humour, period intrigue or psychological suspense, this list has something for every binge-watcher – and one of them even boasts a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Intrigued? Here are five Netflix hidden gems that are definitely worth your time – we promise they won't disappoint…

© Alamy Stock Photo Flowers This brilliantly offbeat British series might not be on everyone's radar – but it definitely should be. Written by Too Much actor Will Sharpe and starring national treasure Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt, Flowers follows a deeply dysfunctional family navigating mental health, grief and family secrets. The official synopsis continues: "Between a troubled marriage, a senile granny and twin siblings constantly in rivalry, a crumbling household struggles to barely keep it together." With just two seasons, it's the perfect weekend binge-watch – and Olivia Colman's brilliantly bonkers performance gives it the same clever, nuanced edge that fans of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag will love. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Will Sharpe shows off his writing prowess in the black comedy Flowers, and you know you’re in safe hands when it comes to Olivia Coleman - she never picks a bad script!" If that's not enough to tempt you, it also has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers hailing it as a "comedy that looks and feels like nothing on TV at the moment".

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Geek Girl As someone who loves shows adapted from novels, Geek Girl is up there as one of the more underrated adaptations on Netflix at the moment. Based on Holly Smale’s bestselling novels, Geek Girl is a British YA series that delivers heart and humour – and maybe a dash of nostalgic relatability of having a crush during the awkward teen years. The 10-part show follows Harriet Manners, a socially awkward teen whose life is turned upside down when she's scouted by a modelling agency. Another one with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, Geek Girl is the perfect feel-good watch with a modern message.

The Empress I couldn't do a hidden gem roundup without including a historical drama! Although it was Netflix's second-most watched series worldwide for its first two weeks, The Empress only recently came on my radar – and I'm so glad it did. When 16-year-old Elisabeth falls in love with Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria – her sister’s intended husband – she's thrust into a world of lavish court politics, forbidden romance and a scheming royal family. The 19th-century setting brings the same addictive drama, gorgeous costumes and feminist edge you'd expect from The Buccaneers and Bridgerton – and with season two on the way, now's the perfect time to catch up.

© Patrick Harbron/Netflix Mindhunter Psychological dramas are a well-worn genre, but in the hands of producers David Fincher – known for his work on Gone Girl, Seven and Fight Club – and Charlize Theron, Mindhunter remains one of most underrated thrillers out there. Set in the 1970s, Mindhunter follows FBI agents (played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) developing criminal profiling techniques by interviewing real-life serial killers. With strong direction, tense performances and chilling historical accuracy (it's based on a 1995 true-crime book), it's baffling how many still haven't seen it. Mindhunter also marks a striking departure for Jonathan Groff, whose intense performance is a world away from his unforgettable roles in lighthearted projects like Frozen and Glee (but no less entertaining!).

© Courtesy of Netflix Subservience If you're looking for an underrated sci-fi thriller with a chilling twist, Megan Fox's topical movie is well worth tuning into. Set in a near-future world where AI companionship is the norm, Subservience follows a man (Michele Morrone) who purchases a female AI (Megan Fox) to help around the house – only to discover her programming has evolved far beyond what he expected. If, like me, you were a fan of Channel 4's Humans back in 2015, this pick is definitely for you. Blurring the line between human and machine, Subservience is an especially relevant watch in today's world – and made me think a lot about AI and the future of how we live.