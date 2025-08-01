Netflix's 'genre-bending' 8-part thriller with True Detective star looks seriously creepy

Thriller fans, listen up! A new, eight-part series is on its way to Netflix – and it sounds seriously creepy.

Canadian comedian Mae Martin creates and stars in the series, a "genre-bending show" set in the bucolic town of Tall Pines, where "sinister secrets lurk behind every closed door".

The show is billed as a "thrilling" series about the "eternal struggle between one generation and the next, what happens when friendship and loyalty are put to the ultimate test, and how buried truths always find a way of coming to the surface".

HELLO's Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture website, Small Screen, Edward Lauder, said: "This new 'genre-bending' thriller on Netflix starring the brilliant Toni Collette and the wonderful Mae Martin has been on my must-watch new shows of 2025 list for quite some time. It sounds creepy, eerie, macabre and also, kind of funny. That sounds like the kind of show I’d want to watch. Maybe it was made just for me? No, that can’t be possible… or can it…?"

WATCH: The trailer for Wayward

Intrigued? Here's all you need to know about the show.

What is Wayward about?

Set in the picture-perfect town of Tall Pines, the series centres around Abbie and Lelia, two students at a local school for troubled teens, and newcomer to the town, police officer Alex Dempsey.

After a series of unusual events, Alex starts to investigate and suspects the school's mysterious leader could be at the centre of all the town's problems.

© MICHAEL GIBSON/Netflix Mae Martin creates and stars as Alex Dempsey in Wayward

The synopsis reads: "Abby and Leila are your typical sixteen-year-old potheads. When their exasperated parents run out of patience with them, they are sent to Tall Pines, a correctional school in rural Oregon run by an unregulated, murderous cult. Once there, they face an existential battle to retain their friendship, their sanity – and their lives.

"At the same time, Detective Dempsey (Martin), struggling with a troubled past of their own, moves to Tall Pines at the bequest of their wife, who grew up there and wishes to return home to raise their soon-to-be-born child.

© Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix Sydney Topliffe as Abbie and Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila

"But when Dempsey discovers the truth about Tall Pines and their wife's deeper connections to the evils the town protects, they must work with our two potheads turned heroes to take it down from the inside."

Who stars in Wayward?

Mae Martin, known for her stand-up comedy as well as her Netflix comedy-drama Feel Good, stars as Alex Dempsey.

Meanwhile, Toni Collette (Hereditary, Mickey 17) plays school leader Evelyn Wade, alongside Sarah Gadon (True Detective) as Laura Redman, Sydney Topliffe (Murdoch Mysteries) as Abbie, Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak) as Leila, Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as Wyatt Turner, Tattiawna Jones (Murderbot) as Rabbit and Brandon Jay McLaren (Ransom) as Dwyane Andrews.

© Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix Toni Collette plays Evelyn Wade

Other cast members include Isolde Ardies, Joshua Close, Patrick Gallagher, Gage Munroe and Byron Mann.

When will Wayward be released?

The limited series comes to Netflix on September 25.