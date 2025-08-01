I'm a TV writer - this is the Jack Lowden gritty drama you should watch before it leaves Netflix for good

Head to Netflix right now if you want to catch a thriller starring Slow Horses' Jack Lowden before it leaves the streamer.

Released in 2014, historical thriller '71 is set at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

What's 71' all about?

© Film4 Jack O'Connell in '71

The film blends fact and fiction to tell the gripping story of Gary Hook, a British soldier played brilliantly by Jack O'Connell, who finds himself stranded in Belfast after becoming separated from his unit during a riot.

Directed by Yann Demange in his debut feature, '71 is tense and relentless, mostly unfolding over a single, terrifying night. As Gary desperately tries to conceal his identity and survive, loyalties across Belfast begin to crumble, and his struggle becomes increasingly perilous.

Jack Lowden's small, yet memorable role

© Film4 Jack O'Connell and Jack Lowden in '71

Jack Lowden, 35, may have a smaller role, but his compelling performance makes a lasting impact. He plays Thommo, one of Gary's fellow soldiers, showcasing the talent that has seen him rise rapidly in British film and television.

'71 boasts a standout supporting cast, featuring Sean Harris, Barry Keoghan, Richard Dormer, Charlie Murphy and David Wilmot. Together, they bring authenticity to the gritty narrative, enhancing its intensity.

What have the critics said?

© Film4 Barry Keoghan in '71

Critics have been unanimous in their praise. Rotten Tomatoes rates the film Certified Fresh, with an impressive 96% from 138 reviews. Viewers similarly rate it highly, with an audience score of 81% on the Popcornmeter.

On IMDb, one reviewer described '71 as "gritty and uncompromising," perfectly capturing the spirit of the Northern Ireland conflict. Another viewer called it "as grubby, tense and frenetic" as the real events it portrays.

Although Jack's part in '71 is brief, fans can expect to see more of him soon. He will star as Mr Darcy in Netflix's eagerly awaited adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

What's next for Jack?

© Film4 Jack O'Connell is brilliant in '71

The six-part miniseries has already generated plenty of excitement, featuring Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet and Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet.

Jack is certainly a rising star, capturing attention since his memorable turn as Nikolai Rostov in the BBC's War & Peace. Currently, he is leading the acclaimed spy thriller Slow Horses.

What does HELLO! think of Jack Lowden?

© Apple TV+ Jack Lowden in Slow Horses

Nicky Morris, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor, says: "Jack Lowden is one of the hottest young talents on our screens right now. Not only is he the lead of one of the best spy thrillers on TV right now, Slow Horses, but he's about to play Mr Darcy in Netflix's anticipated Pride and Prejudice adaptation."

Nicky continued: "Having followed his career since his turn as Nikolai Rostov in the BBC period drama War & Peace, I'm pleased to see Jack finally have his moment."

Don't miss your chance to watch '71 on Netflix. This gritty drama is available until 4 August.