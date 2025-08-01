'Obsessed' Netflix viewers are binge-watching new 16-part show: 'Totally addicted'

Netflix viewers are binge-watching the new 16-part comedy series, Leanne, with some saying they're already "obsessed" and "totally addicted" following the show's premiere on Thursday.

Co-created and starring comedian Leanne Morgan, the multi-camera comedy follows the titular character, whose world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman.

As a big fan of comedy shows, it's good to be reminded of the conventional sitcom format with Leanne. With prolific comedy writers Susan McMartin and Chuck Lorre on board, and the charming Leanne Morgan at the helm, viewers are in safe hands.

Find out what they said about the show below.

What are viewers saying about the show?

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the show as "brilliant" and called for a second season.

© Patrick McElhenney/Netflix Leanne Morgan creates and stars in Leanne

One person wrote: "@LeanneComedy Omg, forgot how much I have missed a BRILLIANT TV sitcom all these years!!! Endless laughs, am totally addicted! Best since OG Two and a Half Men. Thank you! #leanne," while another binge-watched all 16 episodes, adding: "Well Done! Watched all 16 episodes today! Bring on season two! @netflix."

A third viewer penned: "@LeanneComedy All I can say is WELL DONE! I started watching #Leanne at work this morning and, hand to God, I left work three hours early so I could binge watch the entire season," while another added: "Obsessed with #Leanne on #netflix! On episode 7, and whoever is doing her hair is fabulously executing every style."

What is Leanne about?

The series, which Leanne co-created with TV comedy writers and producers Susan McMartin (Mom) and Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory), sees Leanne's life take an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman.

© Patrick McElhenney/Netflix Viewers are binge-watching the comedy series

"Starting over when you're a grandmother and in menopause isn't exactly what she had in mind," reads the synopsis. But "supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This heartfelt comedy proves that it's never too late to rewrite your story."

Who stars in Leanne?

Leanne Morgan, famed for her stand-up comedy career, stars as the titular character.

She's joined by Kristen Johnston (Mom, The Righteous Gemstones) as Leanne's sister Carol, Graham Rogers (Ray Donovan, The Kominsky Method) as Leanne's son Tyler, Hannah Pilkes (Would I Lie to You, Molli and Max in the Future), who plays Josie, Leanne's daughter, and Ryan Stiles (Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Drew Carey Show), who portrays Bill, Leanne's husband.

© Patrick McElhenney/Netflix Ryan Stiles plays Bill

Rounding out the main cast are Celia Weston (In the Bedroom, Dead Man Walking) as Leanne's mother, Margaret, and Blake Clark (Toy Story 4, United States of Al) as Leanne's dad, John.

Leanne is available to stream on Netflix.