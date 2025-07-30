Netflix shows vanishing from the streaming service in August – including this 'beloved' fan favourite

It's not uncommon for Netflix to switch up its library, and while it brings some iconic films and series onto the streaming giant, it also means that many need to be removed.

August is really seeing a clear-out, with the network ditching Oscar-winning films, animated hits and some of our favourite series. For fans, it might be their last chance to stream major hits like Dunkirk, The Lego Movie and the AMC series Interview with the Vampire.

HELLO's TV Writer, Abby Allen, remarked: "It's such a shame when beloved shows and films disappear from Netflix – especially since it's one of the most popular streamers used by viewers! I'm particularly gutted to see Dunkirk go… I'm going to have to watch it one more time before it leaves the platform for good."

See below for some of the major shows departing the streaming giant in August...

1/ 10 © Bros Pictures/THA/Shutterstock Dunkirk One of the biggest departures of next month will be Christopher Nolan's war epic, Dunkirk. The film starred Fionn Whitehead, Jack Lowden and Harry Styles, and depicted the evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940 during World War II. The film earned considerable praise and it won three Academy Awards at the 2018 Oscars. As soon as the clock strikes on 1 August, this war film will be gone from the archives.



2/ 10 © Alamy Stock Photo The Lego Movie Released in 2014 and starring Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie would've been the perfect summer entertainment for the kids if it weren't being removed from the platform on 1 August. The film starred Chris Pratt who, after being designated as the 'Chosen One', needs to stop the plans of the tyrannical President Business. Various critics named it as the best animated film of the year.



3/ 10 © Getty Images The Birds Also leaving the platform on 1 August is Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1963 horror film, The Birds. Starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, the film sees the main characters in the middle of a bizarre situation where birds start attacking civilians. While it garnered a mixed response at the time of its release, recent critics have hailed it as one of the best horror movies of all time.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Field of Dreams One of the best sports films of all time, Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams will also be departing the platform at the start of next month. Released in 1989, Field of Dreams received three Oscar nominations and also featured the final appearance of actor Burt Lancaster before his death in 1994.



5/ 10 © Disney General Entertainment Con Ugly Betty While many series are being dropped midway through the month, acclaimed drama Ugly Betty is also being dropped on 1 August. Starring future Oscar nominee America Ferrara, the series earned plaudits for its handling of sensitive issues, including body image, identity and representation.



6/ 10 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Larry Horricks/AMC Network Entertainment LLC Interview with the Vampire Now is the last time to binge-watch the first season of AMC's Interview with the Vampire. Starring Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, the show has been incredibly well received, with the series currently holding a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series departs Netflix on 19 August.



7/ 10 © Alamy Stock Photo Gangs of London Also leaving the streaming service on 19 August is Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London. The third season recently concluded on Sky, while the first two seasons were broadcast back in 2020 and 2022. The series follows the power struggles between rival gangs and criminal organisations.



8/ 10 © Alamy Stock Photo A Discovery of Witches Fans have loved A Discovery of Witches since it first aired on Sky back in 2018. The series starred Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer and Edward Bluemel and featured an unlikely alliance between a vampire and a witch as they attempt to unravel the secrets of a book on mystical creatures. The supernatural smash leaves on 19 August



9/ 10 © Animation/Shutterstock Kung Fu Panda 4 Another family favourite, the latest instalment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise will be departing Netflix on 21 August. The film stars Jack Black, Viola Davis and Awkwafina. Previous stars Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen and David Cross did not return.



10/ 10 © Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock The Hitman's Bodyguard On 31 August, both The Hitman's Bodyguard and its sequel will be leaving Netflix. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, the comedy-action films were huge hits upon their initial release.

