The Fall of the House of Usher: everything we know about the new Netflix series

What's spooky season without a little horror? From the mind of Mike Flanagan, The Fall of the House of Usher is a spine-chilling adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's Gothic tale – and it's fraught with twists and turns. Ahead of Halloween, the mini-series – which stars Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood and more – is coming to Netflix this week. Keep reading for all the details…if you dare.

When does The Fall of the House of Usher premiere on Netflix?

Ready to delve into the world of the Ushers? Mark your calendar for October 12, 2023.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name, The Fall of the House of Usher follows Roderick and Madeline Usher, two ruthless siblings responsible for transforming Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth.

© Netflix The Fall of the House of Usher is adapted from Edgar Allan Poe's classic tale

Life looks pretty good for the Ushers at first, that is until the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying one by one, and at the hands of the mysterious Verna. With death creeping around every corner, one question lingers – what will remain of the House of Usher?

Meet the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher

To say that Netflix's horror-drama series has a phenomenal cast would be a massive understatement.

© Netflix Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher

At the helm, acting legends, Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell, are taking on the roles of Roderick and Madeline Usher – two siblings driven by greed. Satellite award winning actor Bruce is famed for Thirteen Days and Star Trek, while Mary has lent her talents to Independence Day, Battlestar Galactica and Donnie Darko.

© Netflix Carla Gugino plays the mysterious Verna

Throughout the series, the Usher family are haunted by the presence of Verna, a mysterious and ghoulish woman with a vendetta against the family, and its scream queen Carla Gugino who will be stepping into her shoes. The actress – who has already worked with creator Mike Flanagan on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor – is no stranger to a good scare.

© Netflix T'Nia Miller stars as Victorine LaFourcade, one of Roderick's illegitimate children

Rounding out the cast, Scandal and Grey's Anatomy alum Samantha Sloyan will play Tamerlane Usher, Roderick's eldest daughter. Meanwhile, T'Nia Miller – another frequent collaborator of Mike Flanagan – stars as Victorine LaFourcade, one of Roderick's illegitimate children. They're joined by Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Rahul Kohli, as Camille L'Espanaye, Frederick Usher and Napoleon Usher, respectively.

© Netflix Mark Hamill as the Usher family's lawyer, Arthur Pym

Taking on the most elusive character of all, Mark Hamill will also appear in the series. Cast as Arthur Pym – the Usher family lawyer – it looks like there's more to him than meets the eye.