The Fall of the House of Usher: early reviews are in – and viewers are saying the same thing

Mike Flanagan's hotly-anticipated horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has finally debuted on Netflix – and fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the eight-parter.

The new drama is an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 gothic tale and follows siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who will stop at nothing to transform their family business, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, into an empire of wealth. But when the Usher family heirs start mysteriously dying one by one, deep-buried secrets are exposed.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the compelling yet creepy new show, with many commending creator Mike for his chilling adaptation.

One person wrote: "Mike Flanagan! Genius horror storyteller! Such a bloody engaging show!" while another tweeted: "Just finished episode one and I'm already HOOKED omfg, the vibe of the entire episode was insane."

A third person commented: "One episode in on #TheFallOfTheHouseOFUsher and I am already in love. Not surprised as @flanaganfilm is the freaking greatest," while another added: "#TheFallOfTheHouseOfUsher on Netflix is very good. Really worth a watch if you're an Edgar Allan Poe fan."

Viewers also praised the cast, which is led by Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell as Roderick and Madeline Usher.

One fan tweeted: "#MaryMcDonnell and #BruceGreenwood the duo I didn't know I needed!! Absolute perfection!" while another wrote: "It's official. I need more projects with Mary and Bruce. They're truly divine together."

Applauding the entire ensemble, another viewer commented: "#TheFallOfTheHouseOfUsher stars one of the greatest horror casts ever assembled in TV or film. Flanagan's regulars are all amazing again and Mark Hamill is unforgettable here, but even then, Carla Gugino absolutely steals the show with the performance of a lifetime. A masterclass."

What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?

The series is an adaptation of Poe's short story of the same name, but also works in other stories in his repertoire. The synopsis refers to the series as a "wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe".

The description continues: "Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

What happens in Edgar Allan Poe's short story?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

In Poe's short story, an unnamed narrator arrives at the mansion of his friend, Roderick Usher, having received a letter from him in which he says he is gravely ill and requires help.

When he arrives, Roderick tells him that the house is sentient and possesses a degree of control over its inhabitants. He also reveals that his sister, Madeline, is very unwell, and a few days into the narrator's stay, announces her death.

Whilst helping Roderick lay his sister to rest in a tomb beneath the house, the narrator notes that she is smiling and has rosy cheeks.

In the days that follow, the narrator's time at the house becomes more creepy and unsettling, with Roderick exhibiting symptoms of hysteria.

Late one night, the narrator finds his friend rocking and muttering to himself in his chair, confessing that he has been hearing noises in the house since they buried his sister and believes she was, in fact, alive when they put her in the tomb.

Upon Roderick's confession, the door suddenly bursts open to reveal Madeline wearing a blood-stained white robe.

Madeline stands trembling in the threshold for a few moments before violently attacking her brother, resulting in both of their deaths.

The narrator flees in terror and during his escape, turns back to see the house has collapsed.