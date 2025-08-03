'Steamy' 18-part revenge thriller climbs Netflix's Top 10 – and fans are calling it 'totally binge-worthy'

Netflix's Spanish-language thriller Unspeakable Sins is storming Netflix's Top 10 TV chart in the UK – currently sitting in the number two spot under Untamed.

The "twisted" telenovela-style drama, which hit the platform on 30 July, follows Helena Rivas (Zuria Vega), a woman trapped in a controlling marriage who enters a dangerous affair – one that spirals into a perilous game of blackmail and survival.

As a big fan of revenge thrillers, I can confirm Unspeakable Sins is the perfect show if you love intense, suspense-driven dramas packed with unexpected twists – and with 18 episodes, prepare yourself for plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

What to expect from Unspeakable Sins

Set in Mexico, the story begins when main character Helena meets Iván, a high-class escort who she immediately connects with.

According to Netflix's Tudum: "Their flirtation instantly explodes into a steamy tryst. Months later, the unlikely pair are in a relationship worth fighting for, and must find a way for Helena to escape her abusive marriage to the rich and powerful Claudio (Hayser).

"When Iván suggests that he seduce Claudio, Helena's husband, on a hidden camera to give Helena enough leverage to file for an advantageous divorce, she jumps at the chance to free herself and her teenage son from Claudio's grip.

© YouTube/Netflix Unspeakable Sins has been storming the UK charts since it landed on Netflix

"But what starts as a seemingly foolproof plan quickly spirals out of control when Claudio can't take no for an answer, and the ensuing brawl exposes Helena and Iván’s scheme.

"Helena arrives in the bloody aftermath only to find her husband missing, her lover on the run, and her son at the scene of the crime – without any memory of how he got there.

© Getty Images Zuria Vega leads the steamy show

"As police flood the crime scene, Helena scrambles to cover up her and Iván’s involvement and to protect her son from becoming an accidental fall guy.

"As she fends off the police, Claudio’s adult children from his previous marriage and Claudio’s powerful business associates, Helena’s already complicated life becomes a brutal fight for survival."

Who is in the cast of Unspeakable Sins?

Leading the soapy drama is Zuria Vega (The Five Juanas, Thursday’s Widow) who plays Helena Rivas.

© Getty Images Andrés Baida plays Iván

She's joined by Andrés Baida (Who Killed Sara?, Control Z) as Iván, Erik Hayser (Ingobernable, The Accident) as Claudio Martínez and Adriana Louvier (Pact of Silence) as Fedra.

Rounding out the cast are Manuel Masalva (The Secret of the Greco Family, The Gringo Hunters) as Octavio and Ana Sofía Gatica (Prison Cell 211, Have a Nice Day!) as Livia.

What have fans said about Unspeakable Sins?

If the Netflix charts weren't enough to convince you, viewers have taken to social media to praise the show.

One viewer wrote: "Unspeakable Sins is extremely addictive, full of action, taboo and mystery, with an incredible ending to season one that will leave you with more questions! Every single time I got answers I had more questions. Netflix must renew it for a second season! Just WOW! This season is totally binge-worthy!"

Meanwhile, a second person penned: "I finished watching Unspeakable Sins and enjoyed it a lot. So many shocking twists and turns in the story. Everyone is manipulative and sketchy and had me guessing who the real culprits are. I hope it gets renewed for season two because the series ended on a cliffhanger."