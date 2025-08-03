I'm a style writer – Princess Eugenie is 2025's best-dressed royal

Princess Eugenie has been having a fashion moment, and we are loving it.

In previous years, all eyes were on the Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but this year, Sarah Ferguson’s daughter has quietly been elevating her wardrobe, and it’s impossible not to notice.

It’s not known if Eugenie has been working with a stylist on her personal style overhaul, but that wouldn’t be surprising. After all, both she and her sister Beatrice have previously worked with professionals such as Charlie Anderson and Mary Fellowes.

Whoever is behind this new era of the Princess is doing a fabulous job as she is steadily en route to being crowned the best-dressed royal of the year.

Princess Eugenie’s latest outfit

© Instagram / aydafieldwilliams Ayda and Eugenie looked chic

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin has had a brilliant year in looks so far, but she really blossomed in the spring when she attended numerous official events.

The Princess is currently on holiday with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and two sons in Portugal. In a photo posted on Instagram, the royal was seen posing with Ayda Field, a former Loose Women panelist and wife of singer Robbie Williams, wearing a beautiful, long dress.

The 'Smocked Georgette Tank Dress in Safari Green' by Michael Kors was ideal for the hot Portuguese weather, and she paired it with raffia sandals and her much-loved 'Mushroom Earrings in Solid Gold and Diamonds' by Sophie Lis.

Celebrity stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO!, "The earthy khaki green feels grounded, natural, and sophisticated without being overly dressy."

Her best looks of 2025 so far

© James Whatling Princess Eugenie at Ascot

One of her most flattering looks, if not the best one, has to be the tradition-defying two pieces she sported at Ascot on day four.

The Princess wore a high-waisted long skirt with a coffee-coloured crop top, which she accessorised with a pair of Aquazzurra beige pumps and M2Malletier crossbody bag.

A crop top is an unusual choice for a royal, but the extremely high waist of the skirt ensured that no skin was exposed, creating a very flattering look.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie in red at Royal Ascot

For the last day of Ascot, she kept the same accessories and wore the gorgeous ‘Twist Neck Crepe Midi Dress’ in red by Whistles, which complemented her complexion perfectly.

Even during less official occasions, the mum of two has been able to appear effortlessly elegant.

One of my favourite outfits has been the simple Diane von Furstenberg Elliot Belted Maxi Dress in olive green, which she wore in May during her visit to Horatio’s Garden. She paired the long linen dress with a pair of Aeyde Moa leather ballet flats in black, adding a polished yet relaxed finish to the look.

Princess Eugenie looked stunning at the UN Ocean Conference in her Rebecca Valance dress

Another honourable mention should go to the white and blue dress she wore at the Chelsea Flower Show, which she attended with her sister, Princess Beatrice.

She accessorised the Rebecca Vallance Orchid Blues Midi Dress with a pair of delicate kitten heels, the Brigitte mules by Staud in camel satin, and a suede clutch by Flattered. An outfit so good she wore it again at the UN Ocean Conference.

With five months still to go, we can’t wait to see what style surprises Princess Eugenie has in store for the festive season.