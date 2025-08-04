David Tennant's 'shocking' 7-part drama with Downton Abbey has our TV team hooked

David Tennant's new seven-part ITV drama The Hack is based on the "shocking" real-life events of the phone hacking scandal – and it's shaping up to be a riveting watch.

Starring Downton Abbey's Rose Leslie, newly released first-look photos show a grey-haired David alongside Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones, who portrays former Guardian Editor-in-Chief Alan Rusbridger.

The seven-part series is written by Jack Thorne, known for Adolescence and Toxic Town, and produced by the team behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

David Tennant stars as Nick Davies

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the new series: "The Hack is definitely one of the shows I’m most looking forward to watching this year.

"Not only is the series based on a shocking true story, but it's penned by Adolescence and Toxic Town writer Jack Thorne and boasts a stacked cast led by David Tennant."

Fans react to the new pictures

Reacting to the photos released by ITV on Instagram, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the first look.

Toby Jones plays Alan Rusbridger

One viewer wrote: "Cannot wait for this! Tennant, Jones and Carlyle are a dream cast!!" while another penned: "I am so excited that two of my favourite Scottish actors are FINALLY together. It looks so good!"

A third person added: "Looking forward to this, David Tennant looks like my old journalism professor with that hair."

© ITV/Instagram Robert Carlyle plays Dave Cook

Read on for everything we know about the upcoming series…

What is The Hack About?

The series explores the true events that unfolded in the UK between 2002 and 2012.

© ITV/Instagram The drama interweaves two real life stories

The official synopsis reads: "The drama deftly interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle."

Who stars in The Hack?

The Hack features a stellar ensemble cast, including David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Rivals), Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty, Trainspotting) and Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Harry Potter).

© ITV/Instagram The show follows the shocking true story

They're joined by Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch), Katherine Kelly (The Crow Girl, Happy Valley), Kevin Doyle (Line of Duty), Lara Pulver (Spooks) and Rose Leslie (Downton Abbey, Miss Austen).