Blake Shelton promotes exciting career news away from The Voice

Country music sensation Blake Shelton is making waves in the entertainment industry with his latest endeavors, even as his wife, Gwen Stefani, finds herself at the center of a swirling debate amongst fans regarding her recent accolade.

Blake, who recently took a step back from his coaching role on The Voice, took to Instagram to generate buzz for his upcoming tour.

He posted a striking animated video of a neon sign that read: "Back to the Honkey Tonk Tour." Fans instantly lit up with excitement over the tour news.

One eager fan recalled a past experience, stating, "YESSSSS!!!!! We saw you in Kentucky this March, will definitely want to see the concert again."

Another expressed a long-held desire, saying, "My bucket list is to see you in concert. I have loved you since your very first song. How do I find out when you will be in Southern California?"

Clearly, Blake's announcement hit the right notes with his loyal fan base. This update comes on the heels of another revelation about Blake's involvement in a fun-filled TV show called Barmageddon, where participants face off in quirky bar games.

Having produced the show's first season, Blake is set to return for its next installment in November. A teaser for the upcoming season showcased guest appearances from celebrities like Michelle Rodriguez and Kelly Clarkson, and notably, Gwen, his superstar wife.

The harmony in Blake's career endeavors this week contrasted starkly with the discord surrounding Gwen's recent recognition. The pop icon and fashion trendsetter, Gwen, made headlines when it was announced that she would be honored with the 2,764th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The prestigious award, positioned next to Amoeba Music on Hollywood Blvd., was unveiled in the category of Recording. As the official Hollywood Walk of Fame account posted, "Multi-platinum recording artist, fashion icon, and ‘The Voice’ coach, Gwen Stefani will be honored on Thursday, October 19, at 11:30 a.m."

While many fans showered Gwen with love and admiration, commenting that the honor was "EPIC", "amazing", and "soooo deserved", there were some who felt the sequence of events was puzzling.

They noted that Blake had received his star earlier in May, even though Gwen had been a mainstay in the industry for a more extended period. One fan raised the question: "She should have got it before Blake." This sparked a debate, with another fan countering, "Stop it! He’s a superstar too and deserves his star."

Blake and Gwen first met on the singing competition in 2015, coming off of Blake's divorce from fellow country sensation Miranda Lambert and Gwen's from British rocker and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.



