All we know about Blake Shelton's new TV show with Keith Urban amid Gwen Stefani backlash

Blake Shelton is looking down the road.

Amid ongoing backlash after fans discovered they had "been lied to" as neither Blake nor wife Gwen Stefani performed live at the AMAs, Blake is putting his focus on his new project: a reality TV show.

© CBS The Road offers viewers a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist

Blake may have stepped down from The Voice but he's not walking away from reality TV as his new series The Road will drop on CBS this fall.

A collaboration with Keith Urban and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, The Road follows Keith – who hosts the series – on his journey to discover the next big artist. But there's a twist: the emerging musicians will be opening for Keith across America, as they compete to win over the fans in the crowd who can influence which artists will secure a spot in the next city.

What is The Road?

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Keith Urban, Blake Shelton on the set of The Voice

Promising viewers "a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician," it will also offer "exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry" and Keith will be joined by Grammy winner Gretchen Wilson as the tour manager.

Keith's comments

"I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So, I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment, to find out if they are artists," said Keith when the show was first announced.

"Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd. For me, touring has always been my first love. It's where the rubber meets the road. But it's the only road to take if you want to be a performer."

© Getty Images for CMT Keith and Blake have been friends for years

Blake is looking forward

"I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform," added Blake.

Who is Gretchen Wilson?

© CBS Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Blake Shelton will front The Road

Gretchen ia an American country music singer and songwriter who rose to fame with her 2004 Grammy Award-winning single, "Redneck Woman".

"Stepping into the role of 'tour manager' for The Road has allowed me to take everything I’ve learned over all of my years of touring and pour it right back into these emerging musicians," said Gretchen.

"Helping them sharpen their talents to capture the attention of these crowds across America, and guiding them through the real and raw grind of life on the road, has been a highlight of my career."

Where will the artists perform?

The artists performed over seven shows in March 2025 in Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

When is The Road on TV?

The show will premiere on Sundays after Tracker at 9/8c; a date has not yet been set.