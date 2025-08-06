Line of Duty star joins season 2 of 'masterpiece' thriller

Filming is officially underway on the hit thriller series Sweetpea, and there have been some exciting new additions to the cast of series two.

The critically-acclaimed show, adapted from C.J. Skuse's novel of the same name, stars Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets) as wallflower-turned-killer Rhiannon Lewis, who develops a taste for murder after a family tragedy pushes her over the edge.

© SKY UK Ella Purnell stars as Rhiannon in Sweetpea

Joining the cast of season two are Tamsin Greig (Riot Women, Friday Night Dinner), Rish Shah (Overcompensating, Joy), Taj Atwal (Death in Paradise, Line of Duty) and Jenny Walser (Heartstopper, Star City).

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the thriller: "I first came across Sweepea when teaser videos started taking over my TikTok – and I remember thinking Ella Purnell has the perfect face for a thriller. She has that haunting, spine-tingling quality that sends chills down your spine, and I can't wait to see her lead what's expected to be an even more gripping season two."

Abby isn't the only fan of the show as the series boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 87 per cent and has been hailed as a "masterpiece" by viewers on social media.

Keep reading for all we know about season two so far.

Who will the new cast members play?

Rish will make his debut on the show as Rhiannon's romantic interest, Gabriel, while Tamsin will portray Liv, the mother of Rhiannon's ex, AJ.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Taj Atwal (pictured in Death in Paradise) has joined the cast

Taj will take on the role of Rhiannon's formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette, Freya, while Jenny plays an adoring new friend, Daisy.

What to expect from season 2

According to the synopsis, season two finds Rhiannon navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, Marina still hot on her trail, her sister selling her family home and a copycat killer threatening to expose her.

"The kill list is mounting," it continues. "But now that she's harnessed her rage and found her power, Rhiannon is forced to question whether her perfect ex, AJ, was right: is she a monster?"

© Photo: Getty Images Tamsin Greig also stars in series two

According to executive producers Ella Purnell, Ella Jones and Patrick Walters, season two promises to be "an intoxicating ride for Rhiannon" with the stakes even higher than before.

"We are thrilled that Sweetpea and the world of Carnsham are back in full swing for Season 2, with new and exciting characters for what promises to be an intoxicating ride for Rhiannon as she continues on her murderous journey," they said in a joint statement. "This season, the stakes are even higher, and as the consequences of her actions begin to close in, questions of morality and justice will come into play."

Which cast members are returning?

Returning alongside Ella for season two are Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Run Away), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Scurry), Ingrid Oliver (Thursday Murder Club, Doctor Who), Nitin Ganatra (Mr Bigstuff, Sexy Beast) and Alexandra Dowling (Emily, Game of Thrones).

© SKY UK / Sophie Mutevelian Jon Pointing reprises his role in Sweetpea season 2

When will season 2 be released?

Sky has yet to reveal a release date for season two, but considering filming has only just started, fans could be waiting a little while. Stay tuned for updates!