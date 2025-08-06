Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What happened to these iconic 1960s TV stars?
ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY, BEWITCHED, 1964© Alamy Stock Photo

What are the biggest names of ‘60s TV up to now?

Romy Journee
Audience Writer
2 minutes ago
The 1960s saw the inception of many iconic TV shows, launching the careers of some legendary actors and actresses that remain household names today. Some stayed in the spotlight for decades, while others took a step back – but all left a lasting mark on pop culture. We’ve rounded up nine of the most memorable stars of the era, and where they are now.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 14: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - "Fester Goes on a Diet" - Season Two - 1/14/66, Wednesday (Lisa Loring) helped Uncle Fester get in shape for his French pen-pal Yvette's visit., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)© Disney General Entertainment Con,ABC Photo Archives,Getty Images

Lisa Loring – Wednesday in The Addams Family (1964)

Before there was Jenna Ortega, or even Christina Ricci playing everyone’s favourite goth girl, there was Lisa Loring. The American actress was just six when she was cast in The Addams Family, a sitcom adaptation of Charles Addams’ 1930s cartoon. In addition to her iconic role as Wednesday, Lisa also appeared in the sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton (1966) and the long-running soap opera As the World Turns (1956).

PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Lisa Loring attends the Chiller Theatre Expo - Day 1 at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on October 23, 2015 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Lisa sadly passed away in 2023, but her portrayal of Wednesday Addams inspired Jenna Ortega’s recent portrayal of the character in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Jenna revealed she paid homage to Loring’s portrayal in her iconic dance sequence, saying “I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does”.

Barbara Eden© NBC

Barbara Eden – I Dream of Jeannie

Draped in sheer pink fabric and exuding playful charm, Barbara Eden became a cultural icon for her starring role as a 2000-year-old genie in I Dream of Jeannie (1965). Barbara’s career spans over half a century, from her role opposite Elvis Presley in Flaming Star (1960) to appearances in shows like Dallas (1990) and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2002).

Barbara Eden is seen on May 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© MEGA,GC Images,Getty Images

Now 93, Barbara continues to make appearances at fan conventions and interacts with Jeannie fans on her Instagram page, speaking to the enduring popularity of her most iconic role.

Promotional portrait of American television actress Elizabeth Montgomery (1933 - 1995) in 'Bewitched,' 1969. She wears a pendant and looks across her shoulder. (Photo by FPG/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Elizabeth Montgomery – Bewitched

With a slew of witch-related media gracing our screens in recent years, from Wicked to WandaVision, the beloved sitcom Bewitched (1964) continues to captivate audiences, thanks to Elizabeth Montgomery’s lead role as the nose-twitching Samantha. When she wasn’t enchanting audiences as the magical housewife, Elizabeth starred in a wide range of TV shows and movies, even playing the titular murderess in The Legend of Lizzie Borden (1975).

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 7: Actress Elizabeth Montgomery attends the 14th Annual Friends of the Los Angeles Free Clinic Celebrity Dinner/Roast to Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner on December 7, 1990 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) © Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Outside of acting, Elizabeth was a staunch advocate of animal rights, women’s rights, and was also an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War. Elizabeth sadly passed away in 1995 at age 62, but her role in Bewitched continues to influence television’s portrayal of witchy women.

Canadian actor William Shatner glances upwards in a scene from an episode of the television series 'Star Trek' entitled 'The Man Trap,' 1966. The episode was the first broadcast episode of the influential series--it originally aired on September 8, 1966. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images,CBS WORLDWIDE INC.

William Shatner – Star Trek: The Original Series

William Shatner was the first actor to play Admiral James T. Kirk in the original series of Star Trek (1966) and its subsequent films, a role later taken over by Chris Pine after the 2009 remake. Outside of the science fiction franchise, William played a range of iconic roles in shows like legal drama The Practice (1976) and the popular TV cop drama T.J. Hooker (1982).

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: William Shatner attends 2025 FAN EXPO at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)© Getty Images,Erika Goldring

In the recent Star Trek spinoff show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022), Paul Wesley is the latest actor to play the Admiral, and he recently performed a hilarious William Shatner impression in a 1960s murder mystery-themed episode, which he told TVLine was an “absolute blast”. Although William still acts, he also dedicates time to other pursuits – in 2021, he became the oldest person to fly in space at age 90.

Actor William Hartnell - the first Doctor - pictured during rehearsals at Television Centre - Studio TC1 - 10th February 1965. (Photo by Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)© Getty Images,Mirrorpix

William Hartnell – Doctor Who

William Hartnell was the original Doctor Who upon the series’ inception in 1963, a role which he became synonymous with. Despite health issues that caused him to leave the show in 1966, William already had an impressive career behind him, acting in films like Brighton Rock (1947), and was respected for his strong screen presence.

Actor William Hartnell - the first Doctor - pictured in dressing room as make up artist Sonia Markham applies the finishing touches to his face makeup & wig at BBC Television Centre, Wood Lane 9th January 1966, This saturday (15th January) will see the airing if the 100th Dr Who Episode. (Photo by Arthur Sidey/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)© Getty Images,Mirrorpix,Arthur Sidney

Although he passed away in 1975, William appeared as the First Doctor in the 60th-anniversary special of Doctor Who in 2023 via archival footage and CGI, alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. The Mirror recently reported that more ‘lost’ Doctor Who footage from William Hartnell’s era is expected to be found soon, leading to hopes that the First Doctor could appear on screens again soon.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 15: GIDGET - gallery - Season One - 9/15/65, Sally Field (Gidget), (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)© Disney General Entertainment Con,Getty Images

Sally Field – Gidget

Bubbly and sun-kissed, Sally Field made her television debut as the teenage surfing sensation in Gidget (1965), which later gained huge popularity in its reruns and cemented her as America’s sweetheart. Sally’s charm and comedic timing launched a career that would span decades, including two Oscar-winning roles in Norma Rae (1979) and Places in the Heart (1984).

Sally Field attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© WireImage for Vanity Fair,Getty

At 78, Sally continues to act, and even won the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2023 for her services to film. Speaking to Oprah about Gidget, Sally said: “That character was the superficial part of me that I learned to use to protect myself. I played Gidget when I wanted to entertain people but keep some distance.”

American actress Julie Newmar in costume as Catwoman in a promotional portrait for the television series 'Batman', circa 1966. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)© Getty Images,Silver Screen Collection

Julie Newmar – Batman

Julie Newmar was the first actress to portray Catwoman in a live-action TV series, donning the iconic catsuit in Batman (1966) and becoming the person who truly defined the role for generations of superhero fans. Outside of Gotham, Julie is known for her wide range of screen and stage roles, including a lavish stage production of Ziegfeld Follies in 1956 and the cult-favourite sitcom My Living Doll (1964), where she played the titular character and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 12: Julie Newmar attends the 3rd Annual CatCon at Pasadena Convention Center on August 12, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Since 2010, Julie has sporadically returned to acting for a series of Batman cartoons, voicing both Catwoman and Martha Wayne. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, sharing regular photos of her beautiful garden on her Instagram page.

Kenneth Cope (left), as the ghost of Marty Hopkirk, Annette Andre as his wife Jeannie, and Mike Pratt (1931 - 1976) as Jeff Randall, in a promotional portrait for the British TV series 'Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased)', circa 1970. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)© Getty Images,Silver Screen Collection

Annette Andre – Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased)

Elegant and effortless, Annette Andre made a lasting impression as Jeannie Hopkirk in the cult British series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) (1969). Playing the grieving widow of the late detective Marty Hopkirk – who returns as a ghost – Annette brought emotional depth and charm to the role, quickly becoming a fan favourite. Throughout the ‘70s, she guest starred in a number of popular TV shows like The Persuaders! (1971) and The New Avengers (1976).

Australian actress Annette Andre known for her work on British television from the 1960s onwards© Alamy Stock Photo

While Annette is semi-retired from acting and notoriously private, she released her memoir Where Have I Been All My Life in 2018, featuring a note of appreciation from her Randall co-star Kenneth Cope. 

American actress and singer Connie Francis curls up on a stool, circa 1955. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Connie Francis – The Ed Sullivan Show

While primarily known as a chart-topping singer, Connie Francis made numerous memorable appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show in the ‘60s, gaining her global recognition. With her rich vocals and polished stage presence, she became a living room staple during the golden age of variety television.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - APRIL 22: Connie Francis performs at the Trump Taj Mahal on April 22, 2009 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage) © WireImage

Her influence on pop culture recently had a resurgence when her song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ went viral on TikTok, where modern listeners praised the tune’s catchiness and Connie’s mid-century glamour. Sadly, Connie passed away in July 2025, leaving behind a rich legacy of chart-topping musical hits.

