9 TV shows coming out in November 2023 that are a must watch

It’s officially telly watching season! The nights are getting longer, the weather is getting colder, and as such we have put together the seriously good upcoming shows that will be keeping you company in wintery November! From the return of MI5’s grossest agent to the beginning of the end of a royally excellent show, here are our top recommendations…

All the Light We Cannot See – Netflix, 2 November

Based on the bestselling novel, the four-part series follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind girl, during the height of the Nazi occupation of Paris and her loving father, Daniel. The synopsis reads: “Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

WATCH: All the Light We Cannot See’s latest trailer teases stunning adaptation

“Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”

Lawman: Bass Reeves - Paramount+, 5 November

From the makers of Yellowstone, are you ready to meet David Oyelowo’s Bass Reeves? The new show follows “the greatest frontier hero in American history”, wih the synopsis reading: “[Reeves] worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

© Paramount+ David Oyelowo in Lawmen: Bass Reeves

The Buccaneers - Apple TV+, 8 November

Ready for a new period drama? The synopsis for this swoony series reads: “The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match.”

© Apple The Buccaneers is out in November

Culprits – Disney+, 8 November

Starring The King’s Man star Gemma Arterton and Candyman’s Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Culprits starts after a high-stakes heist. Despite the elite criminals thinking they’re safe after their daring robbery, when an assassin starts picking them off one by one, they have to find one to discover who is out to get them – and why.

Will you be watching Culprits?

The Crown season six part one – Netflix, 16 November

The beginning of the end is near as The Crown is back for the first half of season six, with the second airing in December. According to the trailer, part one will look into Diana’s final few weeks before she tragically died in a car crash in 1997, and well as the devastating aftermath of the unimaginable loss.

Diana and Dodi in The Crown

Squid Game: The Challenge – Netflix, 22 November

Despite the reports that the behind-the-scenes of the reality show was somewhat questionable, we’re still so excited to see sucked into the ‘real-life’ version of the Squid Game, watching hundreds of contestants take on the deadly tasks for the chance of winning a whopping $4.56 million.

© Pete Dadds Squid Game: The Challenge is coming soon

Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary – BBC, 25 November

The TV event of the year? Perhaps. Russell T. Davies is back in the Whoniverse writing the specials and the new season with Ncuti Gatwa – and we’re hanging up the welcome home banner! He has teamed up with David Tennant and Catherine Tate for a three-part special which sees David return as The Doctor. But why is he back in his old regeneration? How is Donna back? Who is the new Rose Tyler? We have been waiting years for this!

© Screen Grab Doctor Who - The Power of the Doctor

The Artful Dodger - Disney+, 29 November

Thomas Brodie-Sangster stars as the artful dodger himself in this Oliver Twist spin-off, and we can’t wait! In it, Jack Dawkins has swapped his pickpocketing ways to become a surgeon, only to become embroiled in a scheme when Fagin re-enters his life.

Thomas plays an adult version of the Artful Dodger

A Murder at the End of the World – FX/Disney+, 14 November

The Crown star Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, a Gen Z sleuth and hacker who is invited to a retreat where one of the guests is murdered, leading Darby to put her detective hat on to find out who did it – and why – before the killer strikes again.

Emma Corrin in Murder at the End of the World

Awesome TV shows coming in Autumn 2023 Sex Education season 4, Netflix - 21 September Still Up, Apple TV+ - 22 September Gen V, Amazon Prime Video - 29 September Loki season 2, Disney+ - 6 October Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ - 13 October The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix - 12 October All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix - 2 November The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ - 8 November





