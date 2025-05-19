Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Catwoman star Julie Newmar's life away from Hollywood at 91 — the surprising sources of her wealth now
Julie Newmar attends the 3rd Annual CatCon at Pasadena Convention Center on August 12, 2017 in Pasadena, California© Getty Images

The star portrayed the iconic anti-heroine in the '60s Batman TV series

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's been nearly six decades since DC's arguably most famous anti-heroine, Catwoman, made her live action debut in the '60s TV series Batman.

The iconic feline character was brought to life by Julie Newmar, who was already an established star and Tony winner by that point, thanks especially to her work on the stage.

Despite only serving as a recurring character and being in 13 episodes of the show over two years, her portrayal quickly became the stuff of TV legend, a tough act even for her competitor Eartha Kitt to follow.

American actress Julie Newmar in costume as Catwoman in a promotional portrait for the television series 'Batman', circa 1966© Getty Images
Julie Newmar was the first star to bring Catwoman to live action

Since then, the now 91-year-old actress' career has ebbed and flowed, and she now enjoys a quiet life away from Hollywood. Here's all you need to know about Julie's life now…

Julie's acting career

Julie's career on stage and screen continued in earnest following her stint in Batman. Funnily enough, despite having a prolific filmography to choose from since then, her most notable other role remains a cameo.

Actresses Julie Newmar (L) and Lee Meriwether speak to an attendee during the "Celebrate! Batman '66 Special Panel" at the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images
Julie and Lee Meriwether, who played the feline anti-heroine in the 1966 "Batman" film

The cult classic film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, made her a gay icon, and the film itself, starring Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo, has endured over the decades.

Her most recent credits tie back to her turn as Catwoman, lending her voice to the character for 2016's Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and 2017's Batman vs. Two-Face. She has not made an on-screen or stage appearance since.

Julie's personal life

The actress has kept her personal life mostly under wraps over the years, but a few years after the show in 1977, she tied the knot with J. Holt Smith, a lawyer. They relocated together to Fort Worth, Texas, although got divorced in 1984.

Julie Newmar poses for a photo in the garden of her Los Angeles home, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The star lives in Los Angeles, California, occasionally sharing glimpses into her spectacular home

Not much is known about her son, John Jewl Smith, who was born in 1981. However, Julie previously shared with Closer that her son has Down Syndrome and, as of 2016, lived with her in California. "He's the cause of the great expansion of my outlook on life. He's responsible for my understanding and practice of unconditional love," she told the publication.

The star lives in Los Angeles in a large home that she actively shares glimpses of on social media. The defining feature of her home is her spacious garden, which she has cultivated with several colorful plants and flowers over the years. "Our most glorious garden yet," she captioned recent photos of her garden.

Julie Newmar celebrates her 91st birthday with her family, including her son John Jewl Smith, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Julie celebrating her 91st birthday with family, including her son John

Julie's other business ventures

Acting isn't the only source of Julie's wealth, however (currently estimated at $50 million, per celebrity net worth), as her decades of entrepreneurial and investment experiences have contributed to a lucrative passive income in her '90s.

In the '70s, Julie obtained two patents for pantyhose and one for a brassiere in the United States, expanding upon her business as a lingerie designer. A notable sex symbol of the decade, her brand sold well at the time and remains popular as a figure of its time to this day.

American actress Julie Newmar makes a phone call during a Broadway stage production of 'Li'l Abner' in New York City, 1956. She is playing Stupefyin' Jones© Getty Images
The star's lingerie business was emboldened by two patents

Julie also began investing in real estate, carrying on the business established by her parents in the '40s and '50s as they bought buildings in the La Brea and Fairfax areas of Los Angeles. She has significantly contributed to the area's development and invested significant time in community advocacy as well.

