It's been nearly six decades since DC's arguably most famous anti-heroine, Catwoman, made her live action debut in the '60s TV series Batman.

The iconic feline character was brought to life by Julie Newmar, who was already an established star and Tony winner by that point, thanks especially to her work on the stage.

Despite only serving as a recurring character and being in 13 episodes of the show over two years, her portrayal quickly became the stuff of TV legend, a tough act even for her competitor Eartha Kitt to follow.

© Getty Images Julie Newmar was the first star to bring Catwoman to live action

Since then, the now 91-year-old actress' career has ebbed and flowed, and she now enjoys a quiet life away from Hollywood. Here's all you need to know about Julie's life now…

Julie's acting career

Julie's career on stage and screen continued in earnest following her stint in Batman. Funnily enough, despite having a prolific filmography to choose from since then, her most notable other role remains a cameo.

© Getty Images Julie and Lee Meriwether, who played the feline anti-heroine in the 1966 "Batman" film

The cult classic film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, made her a gay icon, and the film itself, starring Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo, has endured over the decades.

Her most recent credits tie back to her turn as Catwoman, lending her voice to the character for 2016's Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and 2017's Batman vs. Two-Face. She has not made an on-screen or stage appearance since.

Julie's personal life

The actress has kept her personal life mostly under wraps over the years, but a few years after the show in 1977, she tied the knot with J. Holt Smith, a lawyer. They relocated together to Fort Worth, Texas, although got divorced in 1984.

© Instagram The star lives in Los Angeles, California, occasionally sharing glimpses into her spectacular home

Not much is known about her son, John Jewl Smith, who was born in 1981. However, Julie previously shared with Closer that her son has Down Syndrome and, as of 2016, lived with her in California. "He's the cause of the great expansion of my outlook on life. He's responsible for my understanding and practice of unconditional love," she told the publication.

The star lives in Los Angeles in a large home that she actively shares glimpses of on social media. The defining feature of her home is her spacious garden, which she has cultivated with several colorful plants and flowers over the years. "Our most glorious garden yet," she captioned recent photos of her garden.

© Instagram Julie celebrating her 91st birthday with family, including her son John

Julie's other business ventures

Acting isn't the only source of Julie's wealth, however (currently estimated at $50 million, per celebrity net worth), as her decades of entrepreneurial and investment experiences have contributed to a lucrative passive income in her '90s.

In the '70s, Julie obtained two patents for pantyhose and one for a brassiere in the United States, expanding upon her business as a lingerie designer. A notable sex symbol of the decade, her brand sold well at the time and remains popular as a figure of its time to this day.

© Getty Images The star's lingerie business was emboldened by two patents

Julie also began investing in real estate, carrying on the business established by her parents in the '40s and '50s as they bought buildings in the La Brea and Fairfax areas of Los Angeles. She has significantly contributed to the area's development and invested significant time in community advocacy as well.